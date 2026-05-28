Sooryavanshi Has Shown Throughout IPL 2026 That Pressure Simply Doesn't Affect Him: Kumble

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble praised teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, opining that the most striking aspect of his season has been his complete freedom from pressure, even in the biggest moments, after the Rajasthan Royals opener delivered a stunning match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

The 15-year-old blasted 97 off just 29 balls as RR posted a massive total before sealing a 47-run victory at New Chandigarh to advance to Friday's Qualifier 2, where they'll face Gujarat Titans in what will be a repeat of the IPL 2022 final.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown throughout the season that pressure simply doesn't seem to affect him, and this innings was another example of that. In just 29 balls, he completely changed the direction of the game and put Sunrisers Hyderabad under immense pressure right from the start,” Kumble told JioStar.

Sooryavanshi's innings dismantled Hyderabad's bowling plans almost immediately. Despite captain Pat Cummins and his attack attempting different lengths and field adjustments, Rajasthan stormed through the Power-play and never allowed SRH to regain control. Kumble pointed out how quickly the young batter forced Hyderabad to abandon their original plans.

“Pat Cummins and the bowlers came in with plans, but within the first couple of overs those plans were already disrupted because they simply didn't know where to bowl to him. To play an innings of this magnitude in a knockout game at the age of 15 is extraordinary,” he said.

The former India spinner also credited Sooryavanshi's consistency across the season as a major reason behind RR's run to Qualifier 2.

“One of the biggest reasons Rajasthan Royals are now in Qualifier 2 is because of the impact he has had throughout the tournament, and holding the Orange Cap at this stage only highlights how remarkable his season has been,” the former spinner stated.

Sooryavanshi's knock once again underlined his extraordinary campaign, with the teenager already being regarded as one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026. His innings against Hyderabad included a 16-ball fifty that equalled Suresh Raina's record for the fastest half-century in an IPL playoff match.

Looking ahead to Qualifier 2 against GT, Kumble believes Rajasthan's current momentum and confidence make them a dangerous side.

“Gujarat Titans had actually controlled large phases of Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before things slipped away in the latter half of the game. A few dropped catches, extras, and the sudden collapse after Sai Sudharsan's dismissal put them under immense pressure,” he stated.

Kumble added that Gujarat's approach against Sooryavanshi could ultimately decide the contest as he said,“But heading into Qualifier 2, a lot could depend on how they handle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi because Rajasthan Royals' confidence is extremely high at the moment. They are coming into this game after three consecutive wins against quality sides like Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, and now Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

According to Kumble, Rajasthan's belief has only grown stronger with a teenager leading their batting charts deep into the playoffs.

“With a 15-year-old currently holding the Orange Cap, Rajasthan Royals will firmly believe they belong here, while Gujarat Titans will need to produce their very best performance to stop their momentum,” the 55-year-old said.