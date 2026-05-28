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Publicis Groupe Indonesia Acquires Pariwara Global And Ilab To Scale Local Capabilities
(MENAFN- PRovoke) JAKARTA -Publicis Groupe Indonesia has acquired Inter Pariwara Global and iLab, marking a significant investment into the Indonesian market.
The agency will officially join Publicis Groupe Indonesia under the Spark Foundry Indonesia banner, significantly scaling the Groupe's local capabilities and market presence.
Inter Pariwara Global and iLab Indonesia brings with it a wealth of media expertise across both global and local clients, alongside a team of about 150 highly skilled professionals. By combining their local expertise with the scale, data, technology, and capabilities of Publicis Groupe Indonesia, clients will benefit from stronger, more innovative, and future-ready solutions, the agency said in a statement.
The acquisition embodies the network's defining entrepreneurial spirit and powerhouse approach to growth, further accelerating the network's scale and capabilities in the Indonesia market.
“Indonesia is one of the most important and high-potential markets in Southeast Asia, and this acquisition reflects our continued commitment and optimism for its future at a time when much of the industry seems focused on divestment," said Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia. "This allows us to combine deep local expertise with the full power of our global capabilities in data, technology and innovation. Together, we are building a stronger, more future-ready offering for our clients.”
The expansion into the Indonesia market further builds upon strategic investments in Lotame in the data and identity space, Hepmil in influencer marketing, and the significant advancements being made in artificial intelligence including the establishment of an APAC AI Hub in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Together, these connected capabilities further enhance the solutions available to Publicis Groupe Indonesia clients, and help to future-proof the organisation.
The acquisition of Inter Pariwara Global and iLab in Indonesia builds on Publicis Groupe's track record of successful integrations, ensuring seamless continuity for clients while accelerating new growth opportunities.
The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The agency will officially join Publicis Groupe Indonesia under the Spark Foundry Indonesia banner, significantly scaling the Groupe's local capabilities and market presence.
Inter Pariwara Global and iLab Indonesia brings with it a wealth of media expertise across both global and local clients, alongside a team of about 150 highly skilled professionals. By combining their local expertise with the scale, data, technology, and capabilities of Publicis Groupe Indonesia, clients will benefit from stronger, more innovative, and future-ready solutions, the agency said in a statement.
The acquisition embodies the network's defining entrepreneurial spirit and powerhouse approach to growth, further accelerating the network's scale and capabilities in the Indonesia market.
“Indonesia is one of the most important and high-potential markets in Southeast Asia, and this acquisition reflects our continued commitment and optimism for its future at a time when much of the industry seems focused on divestment," said Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia. "This allows us to combine deep local expertise with the full power of our global capabilities in data, technology and innovation. Together, we are building a stronger, more future-ready offering for our clients.”
The expansion into the Indonesia market further builds upon strategic investments in Lotame in the data and identity space, Hepmil in influencer marketing, and the significant advancements being made in artificial intelligence including the establishment of an APAC AI Hub in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Together, these connected capabilities further enhance the solutions available to Publicis Groupe Indonesia clients, and help to future-proof the organisation.
The acquisition of Inter Pariwara Global and iLab in Indonesia builds on Publicis Groupe's track record of successful integrations, ensuring seamless continuity for clients while accelerating new growth opportunities.
The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
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