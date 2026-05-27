Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Corporate Presentation - UBS Uranium Day

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, May 28, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL ) (JMI:FRA ) (DYLLF:OTCMKTS ), a leading uranium development company, today outlined its strategy to become a significant global uranium producer at the UBS Uranium Day conference.In a presentation titled "Building a Global Uranium Company - People, Pounds & Pathway to Production", Managing Director & CEO Greg Field, CFO Craig Barnes, and Head of Business Development Andrew Mirco detailed the Company's advanced position.Key Highlights:Large resource base: Deep Yellow holds one of the largest uranium resource portfolios among ASX-listed companies, with over 430Mlbs U3O8 across its projects (Tumas, Mulga Rock, Omahola, and Alligator River).Two Tier-1 advanced projects:- Tumas Project (Namibia): 118Mlbs resource (one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects globally). DFS completed, fully permitted with 20-year mining licence. Targeting 3.6Mlbs U3O8 pa plus vanadium by-product over a 30+ year mine life. Early construction works are well advanced (detailed engineering >70% complete). FID deferred pending improved contracting environment.- Mulga Rock Project (Western Australia): 104.8Mlbs resource (updated 2024). Only uranium project in WA to achieve "Substantial Commencement". Significant upside in critical minerals (REE, Co, Cu, Ni). DFS revision underway.Proven execution team: Strong uranium and project delivery experience from Rio Tinto (including Rossing and Ranger), Paladin Energy, and other major projects.Strong balance sheet: ~A$1.6 billion market capitalisation (as at mid-May 2026) and A$172 million cash (as at 31 March 2026). Well supported by major shareholders including Sprott and Paradice.Clear production pathway: Positioned for near-term development with potential combined output >7Mlbs pa from Tumas and Mulga Rock, plus further growth from the project pipeline.Deep Yellow is well positioned to benefit from the strengthening uranium market while retaining full control over development and contracting flexibility.*To view the presentation, please Deep Yellow's announcement page at:About Deep Yellow Limited





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL ) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.

Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.