Latin American Pulse For Thursday, May 28, 2026

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PDF Edition Thursday's Latin American Pulse opens with Argentina's MERVAL clearing three million points for the first time since April. YPF's ADR topped $50 for the first time since 2011, and the index decoupled from a falling oil price. Bolivia's twin dialogue tables collapsed when the strike leaders refused to appear. President Paz warned that“time is running out,” with the emergency law now in hand. Mexico's security cabinet reported a 49% fall in the daily homicide average. The president has set her two-year report for Sunday. ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips are still pressing for the guarantees that would bring them back to Venezuela. Washington has declared the oil money no longer stolen. Colombia's banking shares surged into the final stretch before Sunday's first round. In Peru, the left-wing finalist saw his criminal hearing pushed to three days before the runoff. Today's intelligence brief tracks six institutional decisions across the Wednesday close. 01 · Argentina - The MERVAL Clears Three Million as YPF Tops $50 and Stocks Decouple From Oil Bullish Argentina's S&P MERVAL rose 5.05% on Wednesday to close at 3,072,011 points, back above three million for the first time since April 8 and extending the prior session's record, led by utility and bank ADRs in New York. The signal beneath the index was the decoupling: YPF's ADR climbed 6.3% to $51.59, its first close above $50 since 2011, even as Brent crude fell about 4.6% to $95 - Argentine energy equity rising on fundamentals rather than the oil tape. International reserves neared $48 billion, the highest since 2019, and country risk pressed back toward 500 basis points as the Treasury prepared a large debt auction. 02 · Bolivia - The Dialogue Gambit Collapses as the Strike Leaders Refuse Both Tables Volatile Bolivia's attempt to manufacture an off-ramp collapsed on Wednesday when the principal actors in the month-long strike stayed away from both channels the government opened: the COB labour federation, the Túpac Katari campesinos and the rural teachers all declined either the Comisión de Diálogo or the constitutive Consejo Económico y Social, several of their leaders facing arrest orders. President Rodrigo Paz used the Consejo's closing to summon them“for the last time,” warning that“the time is running out” and that he holds“constitutional instruments” - meaning the now-unbounded state of exception. He put the strike's cost near $600 million; blockades rose to 66 points across six departments. Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America - Cross-Market Board Regional

May 28, 2026 · 03:48 Ibovespa · benchmark 175,744

-0.48% +25.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 80% advancing 4 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.06 0.00% USD / MXN 17.40 +0.23% USD / CLP 893.69 -0.07% USD / COP 3,629 -1.17% USD / ARS 1,412 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,744

-0.48%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

70,021

+1.19%

S&P IPSAChile

10,838

+0.85%

S&P MERVALArgentina

3,072,011

+5.05%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,194.76

-1.51%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 175,744 -0.48% +25.94% 176,589 - - - IPSA 10,838 +0.85% - 10,747 - - - IPC MEX 70,021 +1.19% +19.50% 69,198 - - - MERVAL 3,072,011 +5.05% +30.44% 2,924,356 - - - COLCAP 2,194.76 -1.51% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.06 0.00% -10.26% 5.06 5.06 5.06 - EUR/BRL 5.87 +0.03% -8.12% 5.87 5.88 5.86 - USD/MXN 17.40 +0.23% -9.61% 17.36 17.44 17.35 - USD/CLP 893.69 -0.07% -4.77% 894.30 893.87 893.00 - USD/COP 3,629 -1.17% -11.73% 3,672 3,633 3,620 - USD/PEN 3.41 +0.08% -4.95% 3.41 3.42 3.40 - USD/ARS 1,412 -0.02% +22.09% 1,412 1,412 1,412 - USD/UYU 40.06 +1.54% -2.48% 39.46 40.06 40.06 - USD/PYG 6,114 +1.52% -22.36% 6,023 6,114 6,114 - USD/BOB 6.86 +1.45% +1.88% 6.76 6.86 6.86 - USD/DOP 59.00 +1.20% +1.34% 58.30 59.00 58.08 - USD/CRC 450.95 +2.46% -9.14% 440.10 450.95 450.95 -

Largest moves today MERVAL3,072,011+5.05% USD/CRC450.95+2.46% USD/UYU40.06+1.54% USD/PYG6,114+1.52% COLCAP2,194.76-1.51% USD/BOB6.86+1.45% USD/DOP59.00+1.20% IPC MEX70,021+1.19%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.48%, with breadth positive - 4 of 5 names higher. MERVAL led, while COLCAP lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 28 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Wednesday's Stall Confirms Tuesday Was a Peak, Argentine Banks Cycle Again

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03 · Mexico - The Security Cabinet Reports a 49% Fall in the Daily Homicide Average Neutral

Mexico's security cabinet told Wednesday's mañanera that the national daily average of intentional homicides has fallen 49% since September 2024, from 86.9 to 44.3 a day, crediting the consolidation of the Guardia Nacional and stronger intelligence work.

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch reported 54,297 arrests for high-impact crimes and 92 priority targets transferred to the United States, with Guanajuato down 68.5%.

President Claudia Sheinbaum set her two-year report for Sunday, May 31 at the Monumento a la Revolución rather than the Zócalo, which is being prepared for the World Cup. She also confirmed that two of four CIA agents involved in a Chihuahua operation had left the country.

04 · Venezuela - Exxon and Conoco Keep Pressing for Guarantees as Washington Claims the Oil Money Is No Longer Stolen Volatile

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips remain in active negotiations with the government of acting president Delcy Rodríguez over the contractual guarantees and arbitration-debt resolution that would bring them back to Venezuela, with no agreement yet announced.

ConocoPhillips is owed roughly $12 billion from a 2012 ICSID award, the gating obstacle to any return. The political frame sharpened on Wednesday as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the country's oil revenue“is no longer being stolen” and President Trump again defended the January military action, while international investigations were reported to be tightening around Rodríguez's circle. Brent near $95 keeps the commercial case intact.

05 · Colombia - Banking Shares Surge Into the Final Stretch Before Sunday's First Round Neutral

Colombian banking shares surged on Wednesday in the last session before the campaign's close, with Bancolombia up about 8%, Grupo Aval near 9% and Ecopetrol about 5% in New York trading, even as the local COLCAP index eased 1.51% to 2,194.76 - a divergence reading as positioning for a market-friendly outcome on Sunday.

Iván Cepeda of the governing Pacto Histórico leads the polls, trailed by the right's Abelardo de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, all three having closed their campaigns under a poll blackout. The vote runs Sunday from 8am to 4pm; the security backdrop is grim after a senator was shot and a series of bomb attacks.

06 · Peru - Sánchez's Criminal Hearing Slips to Three Days Before the Runoff Neutral

The oral-trial hearing for Roberto Sánchez, the left-wing finalist in Peru's June 7 presidential runoff, failed to proceed on Wednesday and was reprogrammed to June 4, after a co-defendant's nullity request stalled the session; prosecutors are seeking five years and four months in prison over allegedly false campaign-contribution declarations from 2018 and 2020.

The timing puts a potential move to oral trial three days before the vote. Sánchez continues to struggle to distance himself from the etnocacerista leader Antauro Humala, who ratified his support and confirmed his followers provide the candidate's security; the latest poll shows Keiko Fujimori at 39.5% to Sánchez's 36.1%.

The Read

Thursday's signal is a divergence between the region's market story and its political one. Argentina's MERVAL clearing three million while YPF tops $50 for the first time in fifteen years - and doing it as oil falls - is the clearest evidence yet that the reform trade is being priced on credibility and fundamentals rather than the commodity cycle, with the reserve build toward $48 billion and the MSCI window the structural anchors.

Against that, the institutional stories hardened. Bolivia's government opened two dialogue tables and the strike leaders refused both, leaving Paz to brandish the emergency law he now holds and the conflict closer to rupture than resolution.

Mexico booked a striking 49% homicide-drop claim that the opposition will contest. Venezuela's reopening still waits on a $12 billion arbitration knot. Colombia's banks rallied on a market-friendly read three days before a vote whose security backdrop is anything but calm, and Peru's left-wing finalist heads toward a runoff with a criminal trial shadowing the calendar.

Thu May 28 · Argentina - the Treasury debt auction and whether country risk holds below 500 basis points Thu May 28 · Bolivia - whether any strike leader answers Paz's“last” summons or the emergency power is invoked Sun May 31 · Colombia first round; Mexico's two-year report at the Monumento a la Revolución; Peru presidential debate Mon Jun 1 · Chile - Kast's first Cuenta Pública with the Codelco crisis on the table Wed Jun 4 · Peru - the reprogrammed Sánchez nullity hearing Thu Jun 5 · Rubio sanctions against Cuba's GAESA tighten Sun Jun 7 · Peru presidential runoff - Fujimori vs Sánchez Wed–Thu Jun 17–18 · Brazil Copom decision on the 14.75% Selic Sun Jun 21 · Colombia presidential runoff; Jun 25 · Ecopetrol-Brava tender auction Late May–Jun · Possible Exxon or Conoco agreement with Venezuela

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the Argentine decoupling - why an equity record built as oil falls is a credibility signal, not a commodity one. The Deep Dive re-revises three paths through the Bolivian crisis after the dialogue gambit collapsed, with the strike leaders' refusal and the emergency-power threat now the operative variables.

The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies on five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section refreshes the Argentine reform-and-reserves read, holds the Venezuelan oil-cycle on the arbitration knot, and marks the Colombian bank-surge divergence into the vote.

FAQ

Why is the MERVAL clearing three million significant?

Because of how it happened, not just the number. The index rose 5.05% to 3,072,011 points, back above three million for the first time since April 8, but the telling detail is that it did so while oil fell: YPF's ADR rose 6.3% to $51.59 - its first close above $50 since 2011 - even as Brent dropped about 4.6% to $95.

For most of the past two years Argentine energy equity tracked the crude price closely, so a record set on a down-oil day points to buyers pricing company fundamentals and the reform path rather than the commodity.

Underneath, international reserves neared $48 billion, the highest since 2019 after the IMF disbursement, country risk pressed back toward the 500-basis-point level, and the Treasury lined up a large debt auction.

Analysts at IEB continue to flag an approaching window for a possible MSCI reclassification. The counter-current is familiar: country risk has repeatedly failed to hold below 500, and the October 2027 midterm remains the discount the market keeps in reserve.

What happened to Bolivia's dialogue effort?

It collapsed at the starting line. The government opened two channels on Wednesday - a Comisión de Diálogo at the Vicepresidencia and the constitutive Consejo Económico y Social - but the actors who actually control the strike stayed away from both.

the COB labour federation, the Túpac Katari campesinos and the rural teachers all declined, several of their leaders carrying arrest orders from the month of unrest. President Rodrigo Paz used the Consejo's closing to summon them“for the last time,” saying“the time is running out, the time is running out, the time is running out” and noting that he holds“constitutional instruments” - understood as the now-unbounded state of exception the Senate handed him.

He estimated the strike has cost around $600 million, concentrated in La Paz and El Alto, and road blockades rose to 66 points across six of nine departments. With the dialogue track formally offered and formally refused, the desk reads the conflict as closer to rupture than to resolution.

Is the Venezuela oil reopening actually happening?

It is being negotiated, not signed. ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips remain in active talks with the Rodríguez government over the durable contractual terms and the arbitration-debt resolution that any return would require, but no agreement has been announced.

The central obstacle is concrete: ConocoPhillips is owed roughly $12 billion from a 2012 ICSID award following the 2007 expropriations, and resolving that is the gating item.

The political frame moved on Wednesday - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuelan oil revenue“is no longer being stolen,” and President Trump again defended the January military operation - while international investigations were reported to be closing in on acting president Delcy Rodríguez's circle.

With Brent near $95 the commercial logic holds, and Chevron is already operating; what remains unresolved is the durability of an arrangement resting on one acting president's guarantees, which is why the desk holds the oil-cycle trade as constructive but conditional.

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