Shapellx Introduces New Bare Essentialstm Back-Smoothing Bra Styles For Wedding Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Smoothing Strapless Convertible Bra and Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Back Smoothing Lace Underwire Bra are designed to deliver seamless smoothing, secure support, and lasting comfort beneath bridal and occasionwear.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a leading women's shapewear brand, announces two new back-smoothing bra styles for wedding season: the Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Smoothing Strapless Convertible Bra and the Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Back Smoothing Lace Underwire Bra.

Launching during peak wedding and event season, the new styles address a common challenge women face when dressing for bridal celebrations, formal occasions, and photo-heavy events: finding bras that smooth visible back lines, stay comfortably in place for hours, and remain discreet under fitted or delicate silhouettes.

Traditional strapless and shaping bras often force a compromise between support, invisibility, and comfort. With the new Bare EssentialsTM styles, Shapellx combines structural support, invisible smoothing, and breathable shaping materials in foundation layers built for real wedding-day movement.

“Wedding season brings some of the most photographed and longest days of the year, and women need foundation pieces that feel as good as they look,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx.“These new Bare EssentialsTM styles reflect our focus on solving real dressing challenges through smooth lines, secure support, and lasting comfort.”







WHY THE Bare EssentialsTM BACK-SMOOTHING STYLES STAND APART



Elevated back structures designed to smooth the back and underarm areas beneath fitted looks

Multi-point support systems that help maintain lift, reduce shifting, and improve fit stability

Anti-slip features and wide adjustable closures engineered for extended-wear confidence

Breathable shaping materials and targeted mesh support for ceremony-to-celebration comfort Two complementary designs supporting strapless, convertible, lace underwire, and event styling needs

HERO STYLES INCLUDE



Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Smoothing Strapless Convertible Bra - Designed for secure strapless support and versatile styling, the bra features custom-molded cups, reinforced grip zones, a 5cm extra-wide supportive underband, side boning, widened side panels, a 4-hook adjustable closure, detachable straps with 6 configurations, and breathable shaping mesh. Bare EssentialsTM AirSlim® Back Smoothing Lace Underwire Bra - Combining floral lace with smoothing support, the underwire style features structured molded cups, extra-high side wings, extended back panels, a wide multi-row 4-hook closure, side-panel shaping mesh, and reinforced internal support for lift during extended wear.

COLORWAYS, SIZING & AVAILABILITY

The two new Bare EssentialsTM bra styles are are now available exclusively at

With the launch, Shapellx continues to expand its bridal and occasionwear intimates category, while reflecting a broader shift in consumer demand toward foundation pieces that combine smoothing functionality, versatile styling, and everyday comfort, not only for special events but for daily confidence and wearability as well.

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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