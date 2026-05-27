Adroll Launches MCP Server To Make Campaign Insights And Actions Available Inside AI Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll, an AI-powered multi-channel advertising platform, today announced the open beta launch of the AdRoll MCP Server, a secure, highly efficient approach for customers to connect AdRoll and AdRoll ABM to the third-party AI assistants, agents and automation tools they already use. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, the AdRoll MCP Server empowers marketers to access campaign insights and supported workflows from AI environments such as Claude, ChatGPT, n8n, Microsoft Agent Copilot Studio and Cursor.

The AdRoll MCP Server goes beyond read-only reporting by supporting both insight and action. Customers can use natural language to understand performance, explore account data and begin campaign creation and management workflows, with draft-first controls that keep marketers in review before changes go live. This includes:

Reporting and performance analysis: Using natural language to retrieve performance data, analyze trends, compare time periods and summarize results, without manually exporting data or rebuilding reports.

For example, a performance marketer at a mid-market brand could ask Claude,“What changed in performance this week?” and get a summary across their AdRoll campaigns within seconds. A follow-up like“Which campaigns had the biggest week-over-week change in conversions?” can pinpoint what is driving the shift.

Campaign creation and management: Creating campaign drafts and managing supported campaign workflows from inside MCP-compatible clients, with draft-first controls that stage every change for review before it goes live.

An agency paid media manager running retargeting programs across multiple clients, for example, can specify the client name and then ask ChatGPT,“Create a retargeting campaign draft for recent site visitors.” The draft is staged inside AdRoll for the marketer to review, refine and publish. The same workflow can support broader campaign management tasks, such as identifying campaigns where budget or pacing should be reviewed.

Account exploration for AdRoll ABM: Exploring ABM account intelligence, engagement signals and intent data conversationally to support account prioritization and go-to-market planning.

A demand generation manager at a B2B SaaS company could ask Claude to surface accounts showing recent engagement and intent activity, then use that view to inform which accounts the SDR team should prioritize and which to include in upcoming campaign targeting.

For marketers, this creates a more direct path from AI-powered analysis to campaign action. As AI tools become part of day-to-day marketing work, teams still have to move between platforms, dashboards, exports and spreadsheets to understand performance or act on campaign data. By bringing AdRoll into the environments where marketers already plan, analyze and operate, the AdRoll MCP Server reduces that friction.

“AI is rapidly becoming an operating layer for marketing teams, which means advertising platforms need to connect more seamlessly with the systems where planning, analysis and execution are happening,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief executive officer at AdRoll.“The AdRoll MCP Server reflects our broader investment in connected advertising infrastructure and open standards that give marketers more flexibility in how they access data, analyze performance and act across their AI stack. This is an important step toward a more interoperable advertising ecosystem, where marketers can move from insight to execution with greater speed and control.”

“Bringing AdRoll into AI workflows through MCP is the kind of practical innovation that makes the platform more useful for the way teams actually work,” said Dex Williams, director of go-to-market operations at Germfree.“For our team, it creates a faster path from performance context to decision-making, helping us understand what needs attention, prioritize next steps and keep campaign work moving without adding more operational lift.”

The AdRoll MCP Server extends AdRoll's broader AI strategy beyond the platform interface, giving customers a secure way to connect AdRoll data and workflows to the AI tools that are becoming part of their daily operations. As advertising shifts toward connected workflows, this marks a step toward the connected, closed-loop decision intelligence that AdRoll is building, where insights and outcomes reinforce each other rather than live in separate systems.

The AdRoll MCP Server is now available in open beta. For more information, visit AdRoll's website here.

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a multi-channel advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through integrated advertising, cross-channel attribution and audience insights, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster and achieve more, all from one place.

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