Border Guards Capture Four Russian Soldiers With Drone Assistance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this and released a video of the incident.

“On the approaches to the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as a result of suppressive fire and coordinated actions by border guards of the 'Forpost' Brigade, four servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were captured with the help of a”Matrice 4T“ UAV,” the statement reads.

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Russian soldiers left their cover, laid down their weapons, and, following orders from Ukrainian drone operators, moved toward Ukrainian positions to surrender.

“Just a few years ago, such a scenario seemed like science fiction. Today, it is the reality of modern warfare, in which the technology and professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers force the enemy to choose between capture and destruction,” the military noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, fighters from the“Forpost” border guard brigade captured three Russian invaders.