Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Eid Al Adha 2026:Cultural Tours, Family Events And Extended Visiting Hours

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has rolled out a full programme of cultural and family activities for Eid Al Adha 2026, with extended hours, exclusive tour routes and Eid takbeer playing across the complex throughout the holiday.

Arafat Day falls on Tuesday, May 26, with Eid Al Adha running from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29. The mosque will host Eid prayer alongside the five daily prayers, and worshippers and visitors from across the UAE are expected to flock to the site over the long weekend.

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Specialist guides will lead cultural tours in Arabic and English throughout the day, with routes designed exclusively for Eid Al Adha. These give visitors access to areas of the mosque usually reserved for private tours, and focus on the meaning of Eid in Islam, the rituals of Hajj, and Emirati traditions such as the giving of Eidiya.

The Nour Wa Salam Museum offers an interactive cultural journey across five sections, covering tolerance, worship and the three holy mosques, Islamic art and craftsmanship, the story of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and unity and coexistence. A dedicated family and children's zone runs alongside.

For a more immersive experience, the Diya Interactive Experience uses 360-degree projection to bring the mosque's message to life. Sura, the mosque's signature night tour, runs from 10pm to 9am and reveals the building under shifting moonlight.

Visitors can also use Al Dalil, the mosque's multimedia guide, which offers augmented reality tours in 14 languages. The journey ends at Al Matal, a panoramic viewpoint with a specialty coffee shop serving local flavours and a souvenir corner with pieces designed exclusively for the mosque.

Tied to the Year of Family 2026, Souq Al Jami' offers families a full day out within the mosque grounds. The space brings together more than 68 retail and dining outlets, play areas for children, and kiosks and restaurants overlooking the mosque's exterior. Eid takbeer will be broadcast across the souq, the Dome of Peace and the wider mosque complex throughout the holiday.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes visitors daily from 9am to 10pm. On Fridays, visiting hours run from 9am to 12pm and resume from 3pm to 10pm. Sura night tours operate from 10pm to 9am.

Souq Al Jami' is open from 9am to 11pm throughout the holiday. More information is available at the Souq Al Jami' website.