Dh1.54-Billion Housing Benefits Package Approved For Citizens Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has approved a housing benefits package worth Dh1.54 billion, benefiting 1,074 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The package, approved under the directive of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, includes:

Housing loans valued at Dh1.41 billion, benefiting 929 citizens Exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling Dh123 million, benefiting 145 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and families of deceased citizens in Abu Dhabi

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The disbursement of the second housing package of 2026 comes ahead of Eid Al Adha, underscoring the leadership's ongoing dedication to promoting family and social stability while ensuring the needs of citizens are met through sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) extended his gratitude to the leadership.

"The leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a dignified life and suitable housing for local families, fostering their wellbeing and security while contributing to a cohesive society that actively supports the nation's development journey,” he said.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA, reaffirmed ADHA's commitment to continuously developing its programmes and services to ensure citizens across the emirate can access suitable housing with ease and convenience, while advancing the housing sector in alignment with the leadership's vision and directives.

With the approval of this package, the total value of housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi emirate during 2026 has reached Dh5.76 billion. This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to more than 133,000, exceeding Dh182 billion.

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