RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Won Yesterday's Cricket Match? Highlights And Key Performances

The moment millions of fans were waiting for finally arrived in the first qualifier of IPL 2026. The team that everyone was rooting for, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, didn't just win; they put on a show. In a high-voltage match in Dharamshala, RCB didn't just beat Gujarat Titans, they completely knocked them out of the game with a massive 92-run victory, booking a direct ticket to the IPL 2026 final.

On one hand, Rajat Patidar's captain's knock created a storm in the stadium. On the other hand, Virat Kohli once again proved why he's the man for big matches. Gujarat Titans just couldn't handle the pressure, and after some early blows, the match was completely one-sided in RCB's favour.

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RCB Sets a New Record for the Highest Score in IPL Playoff History

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first, but this decision backfired badly. RCB put up a gigantic score of 254/5 in 20 overs, which is now the highest score in IPL playoff history. Captain Rajat Patidar was on fire, smashing an unbeaten 93 from just 33 balls.

His innings was a proper rain of fours and sixes. Virat Kohli gave a great start with 43 runs, while Krunal Pandya also played a crucial knock of 43. During this match, Virat Kohli also set another huge record. He became the first player in IPL history to score over 600 runs in four consecutive seasons.

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Gujarat Titans' Poor Start Ruined the Whole Match

Chasing a target of 255, the Gujarat Titans had a disastrous start. The team lost five wickets inside the powerplay itself. Sai Sudarshan got out hit-wicket, while captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 2 runs.

Jos Buttler tried to play some aggressive shots but couldn't build a big innings. At one point, it looked like GT wouldn't even cross 100 runs. However, Rahul Tewatia fought hard for his 68, but he got no real support from the other end.

RCB's Bowlers Showed Their Power

RCB's bowlers completely dominated the game. Jacob Duffy picked up 3 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya took 2 wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar changed the course of the match early on by taking the big wicket of Shubman Gill. Rasikh Dar then put GT on the backfoot with quick wickets in the powerplay.

RCB's Biggest Win in IPL Playoffs

This 92-run victory is now the biggest win by runs in IPL playoff history. With this performance, defending champions RCB have made it clear they are ready to play their second consecutive final. Gujarat Titans will now have to play Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match, for another chance to reach the final.

Full Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 254/5 (20 overs)



Rajat Patidar – 93* (33)

Virat Kohli – 43 Krunal Pandya – 43

Gujarat Titans – 162 all out (19.3 overs)



Rahul Tewatia – 68

Jacob Duffy – 3 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 2 wickets

A Special Night for RCB Fans

The Dharamshala stadium was a sea of red. The crowd erupted with every shot from Virat Kohli, while Rajat Patidar's captain's knock has made the fans' dream of winning the final even stronger. RCB is now heading to its second straight IPL final, and the team's confidence is at an all-time high.

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