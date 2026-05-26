Ferrari Plunges 6% After Unveiling Its First EV

Shares of Ferrari fell by more than 6% on European markets on Tuesday, just one day after the company officially unveiled its first fully electric supercar, the Ferrari Luce, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Although the launch attracted major global attention, investors reacted cautiously to the new model. The electric vehicle, priced at over €500,000, is expected to feature a 122 kWh battery pack and an estimated driving range of around 530 kilometers. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2026.

By 9:26 a.m. CET, Ferrari shares had dropped 6.27%, trading at approximately €290.55 per share. Analysts suggest that some investors may be concerned about the company's transition into the electric vehicle market, especially since Ferrari has built its reputation on powerful combustion engines and the distinctive sound of its sports cars.

At the same time, industry experts note that entering the EV segment is becoming increasingly important for luxury automakers as environmental regulations tighten across Europe and other global markets.

Interestingly, Ferrari has reportedly spent years developing artificial engine sounds and advanced driving dynamics for the Ferrari Luce in order to preserve the emotional experience traditionally associated with Ferrari vehicles. This highlights how even iconic performance brands are trying to balance innovation with heritage in the era of electric mobility.