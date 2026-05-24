Pakistan's Energy Crisis Rooted In Policy Failures: Report
The report cited by The Tribune Express argued that Pakistan's energy sector problems worsened significantly after the Nawaz Sharif-led government returned to power in 2013 and cleared nearly Rs 480 billion in circular debt within weeks of taking office.
The move coincided with the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under China's Belt and Road Initiative.
According to the analysis, Chinese officials had advised Pakistan to prioritise renewable energy projects such as solar, wind and hydropower.
However, the country instead focused on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based and coal-fired power plants dependent on imported fuel priced in US dollars.
The article claimed that major hydropower projects, including the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Dasu and Bunji hydropower projects, which together had the potential to generate more than 15,000 MW of electricity, were sidelined in terms of priority and not fully integrated into the CPEC energy portfolio.
It further argued that Pakistan missed an opportunity to retrofit ageing oil and gas-fired power plants in cities such as Faisalabad, Karachi and Muzaffargarh to improve efficiency at a significantly lower cost.
The report contrasted Pakistan's decisions with neighbouring India's retrofitting of 17,500 MW of thermal power capacity to deliver cheaper electricity.
The analysis also criticised the handling of Pakistan's Thar coal reserves. It said China's Shenhua Group had proposed developing mine-mouth coal power projects in Thar capable of generating electricity at far lower tariffs.
However, the project reportedly collapsed due to tariff disputes with Pakistan's power regulator, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.
The report claimed that Pakistan now pays between 12 and 17 US cents per unit for electricity, significantly higher than the projected cost of power from Thar coal projects.
It also accused the regulator of approving inflated tariffs and construction costs for later Thar coal projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment