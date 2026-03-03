403
Suspect Detained After Fatal Apartment Fire in Finland
(MENAFN) Five people died early Tuesday in an apartment fire in Vantaa, Finland, with police suspecting the blaze was deliberately set and detaining one person in connection with the incident.
The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department reported that emergency services were called at 5:41 a.m. local time (03:41 GMT) to a medium-sized apartment building in the Pahkinarinne neighborhood, part of the Helsinki metropolitan area. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but search and rescue operations continued for several hours.
Sources cited by Finnish broadcaster Yle indicated that the victims included members of a Somali family. Observers at the scene said the fire was most severe on the second floor, where one apartment was completely destroyed.
Authorities have cordoned off the area and asked residents to avoid the vicinity. Police plan to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide more details about the investigation. The motive for the suspected arson has not yet been revealed.
