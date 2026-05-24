Russians Destroy One Of DSNS Units In Kyiv Region With Direct Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported this on Facebook.

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andrii Danyk said that a duty shift of 30 rescuers came under attack - fortunately, all of them managed to move to a shelter in time.

Immediately after the explosion, half of the personnel began extinguishing the fire at their own building, while the other half continued receiving emergency calls and coordinating assistance throughout the region.

Russian forces damage Kyiv Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv attack

"At this location, 10 fire trucks were completely destroyed, but the operations of the department were restored within just a few hours at a safe location," the State Emergency Service noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed and nine others injured, including an infant, as a result of Russia's massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region during the night of May 24.

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