HM Amit Shah To Visit Bikaner Today, To Review Border Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bikaner, Rajsthan on Monday for a two-day visit, during which he will review border security arrangements and hold meetings with senior officials on issues concerning Rajasthan's border districts.

Providing details earlier, Union Law Minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal said HM Shah will arrive in Bikaner on Monday night and stay there overnight.

On May 26, the Home Minister will chair a high-level meeting with senior officials to review border security, anti-infiltration measures and development works in the border region.

According to Meghwal, the meeting will focus on strengthening security arrangements, improving coordination among agencies and expanding infrastructure in border areas.

HM Shah is also scheduled to visit the Sanchu border outpost, where he will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and take direct feedback on the prevailing security situation, operational challenges and future strategies.

Meghwal described the visit as strategically significant, saying discussions with the BSF and other security agencies would play an important role in assessing border management and development-related issues.

He said the Home Minister is expected to review existing security arrangements, anti-infiltration measures and coordination mechanisms among agencies operating along the border.

Discussions are also likely to cover development issues concerning border districts and plans for a new project aimed at tackling hybrid warfare and drone-based smuggling of narcotics and weapons across the border.

In view of the proposed visit, the administration and police have put extensive security arrangements in place.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas earlier on Saturday reviewed security, coordination and administrative preparations related to HM Shah's visit to Bikaner and the upcoming Border Security Review Meeting.

The review meeting, held at the Secretariat, focused on strengthening security arrangements and enhancing coordination among agencies operating in Rajasthan's border districts.

Srinivas directed all concerned departments and agencies to work in close coordination to ensure effective surveillance and robust security mechanisms in border areas.

He stressed the need for heightened vigilance in sensitive zones, faster intelligence-sharing and stronger joint operational systems.

A detailed review was also conducted on law and order in border districts, existing security arrangements, narcotics trafficking control measures, drone surveillance and inter-agency coordination.

Senior officials from various departments and security agencies attended the meeting.

Representatives from the Border Security Force (BSF), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Department of Telecommunications, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also participated.

Officials said the meeting was held ahead of HM Shah's visit to ensure coordinated security preparedness and effective management of border-related issues.