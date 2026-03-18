FTX Recovery Trust Plans $2.2B Payout To Creditors In March

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The FTX Recovery Trust has disclosed a new creditor payout schedule, confirming a $2.2 billion distribution on March 31, 2026. This fourth round continues the exchange's multi-year effort to reimburse creditors and former customers of the failed platform, following a sequence of disbursements that have totaled billions since 2025.

Eligible claimants will receive funds through their chosen distribution provider within one to three business days, according to the Trust's announcement. The fourth distribution allocates 18% to Dotcom Customer claims, 5% to US Customer Entitlement Claims, and 15% to both General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims. Convenience claims will receive a 120% reimbursement under the recovery plan.

Following this round, roughly $10 billion will have been paid out to creditors and former customers of FTX. The fifth round of payments is scheduled for May 29, 2026, according to the Trust.

The reimbursements could influence crypto prices in the near term if creditors and former customers of FTX deploy the recovery funds into digital assets.

The latest update comes as Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted former CEO, pursues appeals in his criminal case, amid broader questions about how the recovery process will impact victims and the wider crypto market. Bankman-Fried has been the subject of ongoing legal proceedings and related coverage, with reports indicating relocation discussions and various court filings as part of his efforts to challenge the judgment against him.

FTX Recovery Trust sets a $2.2 billion fourth distribution for March 31, 2026, with specific allocations: 18% for Dotcom Customer claims, 5% for US Customer Entitlement Claims, and 15% for General Unsecured and Digital Asset Loan Claims; Convenience claims receive 120% reimbursement. Totals to date after this round approach about $10 billion paid to creditors and former customers of FTX; the fifth distribution is slated for May 29, 2026. Earlier payouts included approximately $1.2 billion (February 2025), $5 billion (May 2025), and $1.6 billion (September 2025), illustrating a pattern of sizable disbursements over 2025–2026. Market implications hinge on how recipients deploy funds; reinvestment into crypto could provide near-term price movements, though broader recovery remains uncertain. Ongoing legal actions surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried-appeals and related proceedings-continue to add a layer of regulatory and narrative risk to the recovery program.

Key takeawaysFourth distribution details and payout mechanics

The FTX Recovery Trust's latest announcement confirms a $2.2 billion payout slated for March 31, 2026. Eligible creditors will see payments delivered through their selected distribution provider within one to three business days, marking the fourth installment in a plan designed to unwind the exchange's collapsed operations. The distribution breakdown targets specific claim categories: 18% for Dotcom Customer claims, 5% for US Customer Entitlement Claims, and 15% for both General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims, with Convenience claims receiving a 120% reimbursement under the framework.

The structure underscores a phased approach to restitution, balancing the need to advance recovery with the complexities of asset valuation and creditor eligibility. The Trust's statement emphasizes that the payout will proceed in a timely manner, enabling creditors to access funds relatively quickly after the distribution date.

Progress of the FTX recovery program

The fourth distribution arrives after a year of active creditor payouts. The recovery process began disbursing funds in February 2025 with a $1.2 billion payment, followed by a $5 billion distribution in May 2025. The third round in September 2025 totalled $1.6 billion. With the March 2026 release, overall disbursements push toward $10 billion across all rounds, reflecting the scale and urgency of addressing creditor claims while acknowledging the recovery remains far from complete for many affected parties.

Several creditors and advocacy voices have argued that the recoveries are not fully satisfactory given the losses incurred when FTX collapsed in 2022. Still, the ongoing payouts represent a tangible step in returning value to those impacted, even as the total figure has been a point of contention among some claimants.

Market and regulatory implications

The prospect of creditors receiving cash and potentially choosing to reallocate those funds into crypto markets has drawn attention from market participants. Observers are watching whether the proceeds will be redeployed into Bitcoin, Ether, or other digital assets, potentially providing a short-term catalyst for price moves even as broader market dynamics remain nuanced and uncertain.

Beyond market effects, the recovery program continues to intersect with high-profile legal developments surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried. Appeals and ongoing court activity related to his case contribute to a broader narrative about accountability, investor protection, and the resilience of the crypto industry in the face of high-profile collapse events.

Ongoing oversight and what to watch next

As the fourth distribution lands, attention will turn to the fifth payout on May 29, 2026, and how subsequent rounds will adapt to evolving market conditions and creditor needs. Market watchers will also monitor updates on the total recovered amount, any changes to the distribution schedule, and new information emerging from legal proceedings that could influence the pace or structure of future disbursements.

Looking ahead, observers will assess whether further recoveries will translate into renewed demand for digital assets among creditors or whether the funds will be used for debt settlements, personal liquidity, or other non-crypto purposes. With another major distribution on the horizon, the FTX creditor storyline remains a focal point for investors seeking to understand the long tail of the exchange's collapse and its implications for market resilience and creditor rights.

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