Toxic, Dhurandhar & More: 6 Genre-Bending Films Fans Are Waiting For In 2026

There will be a wide variety of genres explored by Indian filmmakers in 2026, from dark action adventures and historical spectacles to horror-comedies and stories based on folklore. Below are a handful of the most talked-about upcoming 2026 films.

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Indian cinema, with directors exploring a broad range of genres, from dark action adventures and period spectacles to folklore-driven stories and horror-comedy entertainment. With viewers more open to genre creativity and size, the 2018 slate promises diversity, ambition, and new storytelling. Here is a look at some of the most anticipated films in 2026.

King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a full-scale mass action adventure that combines star power, adrenaline-fueled storyline, and emotional gravity. Positioned as a huge year-end extravaganza, the film is promised to create a cinematic experience driven by grandeur and intensity when it opens on December 24, 2026.

Dhurandar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, is a large-scale action-adventure with dramatic and historical elements. With its rich world-building and ambitious cinematic vision, the picture promises a spectacle-driven experience when it hits theatres on March 19, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, combines humour, horror, and nostalgia. The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Priyadarshan, marks the much-anticipated reunion of the legendary partnership, instantly boosting enthusiasm among fans anxious to witness their hit collaboration return to the big screen. It's set to be released on April 10, 2026, and promises a dynamic combination of chuckles and chills.

Toxic, directed by Yash, is positioned as a gritty, dark action adventure with an intense and edgy vibe. Known for pushing creative limits, the picture has already earned significant hype for its daring narrative approach and spectacular graphics, making it one of the most anticipated movies when it enters cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Vvan: Force of the Forest, an uncommon addition to the adventure genre, combines action with folklore, relying on old forest traditions to create a strange and immersive cinematic universe.

The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, a new on-screen combo we're excited about, continues to generate interest ahead of its May 15th, 2026 release.

With films spanning dark action adventures, period spectacles, folklore-driven storytelling and horror-comedy, 2026 promises a theatrical calendar that celebrates genre diversity while delivering scale-driven cinematic experiences for audiences across the board.

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, adds a modern touch to the action-adventure genre by combining high-octane thrills, intrigue, and emotional implications. With its sophisticated storytelling method and vast canvas, the picture adds depth to 2026's eclectic genre roster, even though its release date is unknown.