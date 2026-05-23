Twisha Sharma Death: Husband's Passport Submitted, Gets 7-Day Remand

Accused's Passport Submitted, Remanded to Custody

Advocate Ankur Pandey, the legal counsel representing Twisha Sharma's family, on Saturday said that the passport of the husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, was submitted during the proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Panday said that the team has filed for other documents for preservation, for which a hearing will be held on May 29. "The police got seven days' custody of the accused (Samarth Singh). There were proceedings regarding the passport. His lawyer submitted the accused's passport today. There are three other pending applications which we had filed for preservation, the date for which is 29th," he said.

Earlier, a Bhopal court on Saturday remanded Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the death of his wife Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody. The court granted the remand from May 23 to May 29 to facilitate further interrogation after the police produced Samarth Singh to the Court.

Police Detail Arrest and Investigation

Samarth Singh was taken into custody from Jabalpur on May 22. He had been absconding since May 12. Three notices have also been served to his mother and a former judge, Giribala Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said Samarth Singh had attempted to surrender before a court in Jabalpur, but police took him into custody after the court refused to allow the surrender. "He had come to the court in Jabalpur to surrender, but the court refused to let him surrender. Meanwhile, my team was also there. Then, my team took him into custody with the help of the Jabalpur police team," he said.

Responding to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh's denial of receiving three police notices, Kumar maintained that notices had been served and said the police were following due process. "We've issued three notices to her. Now she is denying it, that's a different matter. But we served notices. She is accused of heinous offences. There is no anomaly. Our effort is to investigate her as soon as possible. We have to follow a procedure. We have also put a notice for the cancellation of anticipatory bail in court. There are no lapses. We conducted our investigation impartially and in a completely fair manner, and everything is on record," he said.

Medical Board to Conduct Second Autopsy

Meanwhile, HOD of the forensic department in AIIMS, Sudhir Gupta, stated that the Court authorised AIIMS Delhi Director to constitute a medical board. "We received the order and request to conduct a postmortem on Sunday, from officials of the government of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He has constituted a medical board of four senior doctors of AIIMS Delhi with the approval of the Director, who will conduct the autopsy. The team, along with all the latest instruments, has left for Bhopal to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma.

Background of the Case

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)