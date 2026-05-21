CII Signs Strategic Mou With Cyprus Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Apex business chamber CII signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Thursday in the presence of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The CII–CCCI MoU aims to strengthen collaboration between Indian and Cypriot industries through investment promotion, joint ventures, business delegations, trade fairs and sector-focused engagements.

Alexis Vafeades, Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy were also present at the Cyprus–India Business Forum here.

In a parallel development, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) signed an MoU with the Cyprus Defence & Space Industry Cluster (CyDSIC) to strengthen cooperation in defence manufacturing, aerospace innovation, dual-use technologies and industrial collaboration between India and Cyprus.

The agreements aim to enhance business linkages, industry exchanges and technology partnerships while creating new opportunities for collaboration in Defence and strategic sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Jai Prakash Shivahare, India's Joint Secretary (Europe), highlighted growing momentum in bilateral economic engagement and reaffirmed the shared commitment towards strengthening Cyprus–India economic relations.

B. Thiagarajan, Chairman CII National Committee on Skill and Livelihood Centres, stated that the CII–CCCI partnership would open new avenues for trade, investment and technology collaboration while deepening economic engagement between India and Cyprus. He highlighted that stronger industry partnerships would accelerate growth across key sectors including technology, manufacturing, logistics, defence, digital innovation and services.

President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in India for a four-day visit from May 20–23, 2026. This is his first visit to India as President.

The visit of Christodoulides is taking place within a year of the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus on June 15-16, 2025, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. This visit assumes added significance as Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the visit, Christodoulides and PM Modi will hold discussions on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence and security, AI, FinTech, innovation and research. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance including cooperation in multilateral fora.

Christodoulides will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on Christodoulides.

India and Cyprus share close and time-tested partnership. The visit will build upon the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further deepen cooperation, including in the wider India–EU context. The two countries will mark 65 years of diplomatic relations on February 10, 2027.