403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Court Rules Palestine Action Ban Unlawful
(MENAFN) The co-founder of Palestine Action achieved a legal victory on Friday in the United Kingdom regarding the group’s designation as a "terrorist organization."
Huda Ammori contested the prohibition at a trial in the High Court in London, where judges determined that the group’s banning under anti-terrorism legislation was unlawful.
"The High Court ruled the Palestine Action ban is unlawful as it is disproportionate to free speech and the Home Secretary breached her own policy," Ammori stated on X.
"The court ordered the ban be quashed. Details of lifting the ban will be decided and completed at a later date."
In a summary posted on its website, the court explained that the group’s proscription was "disproportionate" and that "the nature and scale of its activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription."
Despite this ruling, Palestine Action will continue to be banned temporarily to allow for additional legal deliberations.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that the government intends to challenge the High Court’s verdict, asserting that the group’s proscription "followed a rigorous and evidence-based decision-making process," which received parliamentary approval.
Huda Ammori contested the prohibition at a trial in the High Court in London, where judges determined that the group’s banning under anti-terrorism legislation was unlawful.
"The High Court ruled the Palestine Action ban is unlawful as it is disproportionate to free speech and the Home Secretary breached her own policy," Ammori stated on X.
"The court ordered the ban be quashed. Details of lifting the ban will be decided and completed at a later date."
In a summary posted on its website, the court explained that the group’s proscription was "disproportionate" and that "the nature and scale of its activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription."
Despite this ruling, Palestine Action will continue to be banned temporarily to allow for additional legal deliberations.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that the government intends to challenge the High Court’s verdict, asserting that the group’s proscription "followed a rigorous and evidence-based decision-making process," which received parliamentary approval.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment