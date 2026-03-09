The Commodities Feed: Trump's Words Offer Relief To Energy Markets

MENAFN - ING) Energy- Oil market relief

The market is now aware of President Trump's pain threshold on oil prices. ICE Brent surged as much as 28% at one stage yesterday, reaching just below $120/bbl. That came as upstream oil production in the Persian Gulf shut down with little sign of a resumption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Yet reports that G-7 finance ministers were considering a significant release of oil from strategic reserves, along with comments from President Trump suggesting that the war might end soon, sent prices plunging later in the session. At one point, Brent traded towards $85/bbl.

Trump's words will only go so far. Ultimately, the market will need to see a resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz to sustain a move lower in oil prices. Failing that, we are unlikely to have seen the highs yet.

Regarding a coordinated release of oil from reserves, the G-7 finance ministers did not make a decision yesterday. There are reports that the group will meet again today and could agree on a coordinated release of 300-400m barrels. This would be a record for coordinated releases. Back in 2022, 182m barrels were released in a coordinated response. When combined with independent releases, this increased to 240m barrels. The mere suggestion of this release has helped ease prices. However, tapping strategic reserves is a temporary fix that only offers short-term relief. A large stock release could affect the forward curve. It could put some pressure at the front end while offering support further along the curve, amid expectations that reserves will need to be replenished down the line.

Trump also said his administration will ease oil-related sanctions on some countries until oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz return. While Trump didn't provide details on which countries could see sanctions eased, reports indicate that his administration is considering easing oil sanctions on Russia. However, given that Russia has managed to circumvent sanctions relatively effectively in recent years, any easing will not materially increase supply.

The return of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remains crucial. The longer flows remain constrained, the more upstream oil production will be shut in. This means it will take longer to ramp up output once flows resume. Since last week, there have been reports of production shut-ins from Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and now even Saudi Arabia. Given the storage constraints facing Persian Gulf producers, they're trying to manage supply by lowering output from fields, rather than abruptly bringing operations to a full stop at fields.

Metals – Gold under pressure

Gold came under renewed pressure as a stronger US dollar, and the move in oil prices reinforced expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer. Oil's move above $100/bbl revived inflation concerns, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to delay the start of rate cuts. The dollar's rally is outweighing safe‐haven demand linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The precious metal also faced selling pressure thanks to its role as a source of liquidity during recent equity market sell‐offs. They had investors raising cash amid broader risk‐off conditions. While geopolitical risks offer underlying support, near‐term price action suggests macro forces are currently dominating.

In industrial metals, aluminium prices climbed to their highest level in almost four years before paring gains with supply risks in the Middle East firmly in focus. The region accounts for around 9% of global aluminium supply. Concerns about potential disruptions have led to a sharp tightening in nearby availability. The LME cash‐to‐three-month aluminium spread surged to its strongest level since 2022, signalling continued tightness in immediately deliverable material. Aluminium remains one of the most exposed metals to further escalation in the region, leaving prices vulnerable to renewed upside on any supply shock.

Most other industrial metals moved lower, weighed down by weakening risk appetite and a tougher macro backdrop. Copper prices have been under pressure in recent sessions as macro headwinds combine with softer physical demand signals. Rising energy costs, a stronger dollar and easing indicators of market tightness suggest near‐term risks for copper remain skewed to the downside. This is despite longer‐term structural demand continuing to underpin the broader bull case.

Agriculture– Oil move drags sugar prices higher

Sugar prices extended their rally for the second consecutive session yesterday, with No.11 raw sugar settling almost 3.5% higher on the day. The market would have received support from the move higher in oil prices, with it potentially seeing the sugarcane industry in CS Brazil divert even more cane away from sugar production towards ethanol production for the 2026/27 harvest.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly WASDE report later today. The market expects the agency to increase its US corn ending stock estimates for 2025/26 by about 4m bushels to 2,131m bushels, while trimming its US soybean ending stock estimates by 4m bushels to 346m bushels. Turning to global supply, the agency could revise down its Argentine corn and soybean output estimates slightly to 52.9mt (-0.1mt) and 48.3mt (-0.2mt), respectively. Brazilian corn and soybean output estimates could be revised to 132mt (+1mt) and 179.4mt (-0.6mt), respectively. Global ending stock estimates for soybeans are expected to edge down from 125.5mt to 125mt, whilst corn ending stock estimates are expected to creep up to 289.5mt from 289mt. Global wheat ending stock estimates are expected to remain unchanged at 277.5mt.