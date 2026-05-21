Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026: Jaishankar Holds Draw For Pilgrims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conducted the Computerised Draw of Lots for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "EAM conducted the Computerised Draw of Lots for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 today. Warm congratulations to the selected yatris and wishing them a fulfilling pilgrimage." EAM conducted the Computerised Draw of Lots for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 today. Warm congratulations to the selected yatris and wishing them a fulfilling pilgrimage. twitter/AHJiup8J6E - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 21, 2026

Yatra Details and Selection Process

The 2026 edition of the KMY will commence in June and conclude in August. A total of 1000 Yatris have been selected through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process, a statement by the MEA said. The selected Yatris will travel in 20 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through the Lipulekh and Nathu La passes. Both routes are now fully motorable and involve very little trekking. The route and batch details are available on the Yatra website. Notifications regarding selection have been sent to shortlisted Yatris through SMS and email.

China Welcomes Resumption of Pilgrimage

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing on May 1 hailed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage. Yu said that China would facilitate the travel for 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year.

Religious and Cultural Significance

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for Jains and Buddhists.

In a post on X, she said, "Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrinboqe Feng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. May this Yatra become a bridge of faith, friendship, and people-to-people bonds between our two great civilizations," she said in a post on X. Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrínboqê Fēng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra ) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. May this Yatra become a bridge of faith,... twitter/yv9oHZ5ZDy - Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) May 1, 2026

Earlier, on April 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of China is set to take place during June to August 2026. (ANI)

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