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Nvidia Reports Record USD81.6B Revenue as AI Demand Accelerates
(MENAFN) Nvidia posted record-breaking results for its fiscal first quarter, driven by continued global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to reports.
The company said revenue for the quarter ended April 26 surged 85% year-on-year and 20% compared with the previous quarter, reaching $81.6 billion.
A major driver of growth was the data center segment, which hit an all-time high of $75.2 billion. Within that category, compute revenue reached $60.4 billion, while networking revenue climbed to $14.8 billion, based on company figures.
Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the rapid expansion of what he described as “AI factories” is accelerating at unprecedented speed, adding that “Agentic AI has arrived” and emphasizing Nvidia’s central role in powering AI systems across cloud platforms and large-scale data centers.
Profitability also strengthened during the quarter. GAAP net income rose 211% year-on-year to $58.3 billion, while non-GAAP net income increased 139% to $45.5 billion. Free cash flow reached $48.6 billion, up significantly from both the previous quarter and the same period last year.
Gross margins remained strong at 74.9% under GAAP and 75% on a non-GAAP basis. Earnings per share came in at $2.39 (GAAP) and $1.87 (non-GAAP), according to the report.
The company also expanded shareholder returns, approving an additional $80 billion share repurchase program and increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, payable in June.
Nvidia stated it had returned approximately $20 billion to shareholders during the quarter and still retained significant remaining capacity under its buyback authorization at period-end.
The company said revenue for the quarter ended April 26 surged 85% year-on-year and 20% compared with the previous quarter, reaching $81.6 billion.
A major driver of growth was the data center segment, which hit an all-time high of $75.2 billion. Within that category, compute revenue reached $60.4 billion, while networking revenue climbed to $14.8 billion, based on company figures.
Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the rapid expansion of what he described as “AI factories” is accelerating at unprecedented speed, adding that “Agentic AI has arrived” and emphasizing Nvidia’s central role in powering AI systems across cloud platforms and large-scale data centers.
Profitability also strengthened during the quarter. GAAP net income rose 211% year-on-year to $58.3 billion, while non-GAAP net income increased 139% to $45.5 billion. Free cash flow reached $48.6 billion, up significantly from both the previous quarter and the same period last year.
Gross margins remained strong at 74.9% under GAAP and 75% on a non-GAAP basis. Earnings per share came in at $2.39 (GAAP) and $1.87 (non-GAAP), according to the report.
The company also expanded shareholder returns, approving an additional $80 billion share repurchase program and increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, payable in June.
Nvidia stated it had returned approximately $20 billion to shareholders during the quarter and still retained significant remaining capacity under its buyback authorization at period-end.
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