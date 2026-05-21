Ukraine To Receive About USD 40 M From Japan For Critical Recovery Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this on Telegram.

“We have signed a grant agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of the Emergency Recovery Program. This amounts to approximately USD 40 million, which will be directed toward critical areas of recovery and support for Ukraine's resilience,” Kuleba wrote.

According to him, over USD 15 million will be allocated to the restoration and improvement of public infrastructure, specifically the procurement of machinery and equipment for utility companies, the development of maritime infrastructure, and the modernization of critical facilities.

Another USD 15 million is earmarked for the development of medical and health services. The remaining funds will be directed toward supporting the agricultural sector and developing public broadcasting.

Kuleba noted that this is already the fifth phase of the Emergency Recovery Program, which Ukraine is implementing jointly with Japan and JICA.

Ukraine receives nearly $1.3 billion grant fromfor social spending

Currently, with the support of the Japanese government, projects are already underway in the energy, transportation, water supply, healthcare, education, humanitarian demining, disaster waste management, and municipal infrastructure sectors. The total funding exceeds USD 700 million.

As reported, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided PJSC AK“Kyivvodokanal” with new drinking wate disinfection systems for artesian pumping stations as part of the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project.