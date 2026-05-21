Lower House Speaker: King's Vision, Crown Prince's Backing Enhance Youth, Women's Influence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi said Jordan's political modernization process, guided by His Majesty King Abdullah II, reflects an advanced vision aimed at building an effective, program-based party system, enhancing public participation, empowering women and youth, and expanding involvement in decision-making.

Al-Qadi made the remarks on Thursday during a workshop organized by Masarat Foundation in cooperation with the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation, attended by lawmakers, civil society representatives, and employees of the General Secretariat of the House of Representatives.

The workshop focused on mechanisms for interactive communication between Parliament and civil society organizations.

He stressed the importance and depth of the Royal vision, which views young people as the pillar of the present and the hope of the future, calling for intensified national efforts to strengthen youth participation in positions of influence and responsibility.

Al-Qadi said His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II continues to support young people's potential through initiatives such as the Jordanian Narrative and national service programs, helping build a generation that believes Jordan's strength lies in the awareness of its people, the cohesion of society, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

"We are all required to translate the Royal vision into practical measures that open the door for young people and women to actively participate and give them the space they deserve in public life, because Jordan's future can only be built by the hands, minds, and ambitions of its sons and daughters," he said.

Al-Qadi added that relations with civil society institutions should be based on openness, noting that Parliament views such organizations as active partners in supporting political and social development, promoting awareness and civic education, and enhancing community participation, particularly among youth and women.

He said the House of Representatives, through its legislative and oversight roles, bears a major national responsibility in addressing public issues and societal concerns.

"Legislation reflects the needs of the people and the concerns of society, while oversight serves as a tool for correction, development, and ensuring sound public performance," he said.

Al-Qadi also highlighted the important role of parliamentary committees as the "kitchen of legislation," where laws are discussed, different opinions are heard, and national consensus is built. He added that parliamentary blocs should form a key pillar in advancing parliamentary performance, strengthening institutional collective work, moving toward program-based politics, and engaging in dialogue and responsible national decision-making.

For his part, Executive Director of Masarat Jordanian Foundation for Development and Modernization Talal Ghunaimat said the interactive workshop on "Mechanisms for Interactive Communication between Parliament and Civil Society" stems from the importance of strengthening partnerships between legislative institutions and civil society organizations to deepen dialogue, expand participation, and serve public issues.

Ghunaimat said the project aims not only to open channels of communication, but also to establish a practical model for constructive cooperation based on dialogue, exchange of expertise, and listening to different viewpoints in order to achieve more effective outcomes that address citizens' daily concerns.

He added that continued efforts are focused on developing communication and cooperation mechanisms and transforming them into practical action that positively impacts society and strengthens the role of national institutions in serving citizens and public affairs.

"Dialogue and partnership are the foundation for achieving more effective and sustainable results," Ghunaimat said.

//Petra// MF