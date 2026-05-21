Mercedes-AMG Driving Experience Launches At Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2026 – Yas Marina Circuit has launched the Mercedes-AMG Driving Experience, introducing a new performance-led offering within its DriveYAS Driving and Passenger Experiences portfolio.

Delivered in partnership with Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorized Mercedes-Benz distributor in Abu Dhabi, the programme gives participants direct access to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupé, powered by a handcrafted 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine producing 577 horsepower on a Formula 1® circuit.

Based out of Yas Central, the experience further activates the circuit's core hub, integrating seamlessly into Yas Marina Circuit's year-round visitor offering.

Participants will take to the same track that hosts the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, experiencing the acceleration, braking, and handling capabilities of the AMG GT 63 Coupé in a structured and controlled environment, under the guidance of professional instructors.

As part of the DriveYAS portfolio, the experience will be available across both driving and passenger formats, expanding access to high-performance track experiences for a wide range of guests, from first-time drivers to those looking to build confidence and capability on track.

Commenting on the launch, Gianluca Pilot, Venue Experience Director at Yas Marina Circuit, said:“The Mercedes-AMG Driving Experience is about putting people directly into the heart of performance. Driving the AMG GT 63 Coupé on a Formula 1 circuit is incredibly powerful, whether you're behind the wheel for the first time or building confidence on track. This experience is designed to be accessible, immersive, and memorable, giving guests a true sense of what Mercedes-AMG performance feels like in a world-class racing environment.”

Selvin Govender, Vice President and Director of Market Management MEA & SEA, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East; Mercedes-Benz General Distributors, said:“Putting customers on track in one of our most dynamic AMG models is where the brand comes to life. Yas Marina Circuit gives us the right setting to translate performance into a real driving experience. Together with EMC, we're bringing the 'AMG feeling' closer to customers in a way that's direct, engaging and true to what the brand stands for.”

Mohammad Almomani, General Manager, Emirates Motor Company, said:“This partnership offers EMC customers in Abu Dhabi a new way to experience the brand beyond the showroom and car ownership. The Mercedes-AMG Driving Experience at Yas Marina Circuit is a unique opportunity to get behind the wheel in a setting that showcases the car's true character. It's about creating experiences that are more personal, more engaging, and closer to what Mercedes-AMG represents.”

The Mercedes-AMG Driving Experience reflects Yas Marina Circuit's continued focus on delivering brand-led, performance-driven experiences that go beyond viewing motorsport, placing guests directly behind the wheel.

Mercedes-Benz anniversary year“140 years of innovation”

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorised carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes‐Benz has dedicated itself to constant innovation and to creating the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to the biggest product launch programme in the company's history that is currently underway. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes‐Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class saloons on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations – on an epic adventure that will run until October. Follow the“140 Years. 140 Places” drive across six continents on our“140 years of innovation | Mercedes-Benz Media” special and via the Mercedes-Benz Community.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance:

Mercedes‐Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‐Benz Group AG with a total of around 164,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‐Benz Cars and Mercedes‐Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‐Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The brand portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Cars includes the Mercedes‐Benz brand, as well as Mercedes‐AMG, Mercedes‐Maybach, and the G‐Class product brand. Mercedes‐Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2025 it sold more than 2.1 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‐Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with around 30 production sites on four continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‐Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‐Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company:

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through SUVs, sporty AMG vehicles as well as electric cars, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.