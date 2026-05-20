Mazda 2026 Early Summer Offers: A Strength You Can Feel, A Value That Lasts

Mazda Qatar, represented by its sole agent National Car Company for more than five decades, has announced the launch of the Mazda 2026 Early Summer Offers - a campaign created for customers who value proven quality, lasting reliability, refined performance, and long-term ownership confidence in today's increasingly competitive automotive market.

As customer expectations evolve and buying decisions become more value-driven, the importance of investing in a vehicle with dependable quality, strong value retention, advanced engineering, and reliable aftersales support has become more critical than ever. In this environment, Mazda continues to distinguish itself as a premium Japanese brand built on craftsmanship, driving excellence, safety, and durability.

Mazda 2026 - Feel The Strength

While many emerging alternatives compete primarily on entry-level pricing, Mazda delivers a more complete ownership experience - combining sophisticated design, advanced safety technologies, premium comfort, refined driving dynamics, and long-term dependability. Every Mazda is engineered in Japan with exceptional attention to detail, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

The Mazda 2026 Early Summer Offers will run from 19 May to 18 July 2026, bringing exceptional value and ownership benefits across the full range of Mazda SUVs and sedans available at the state-of-the-art Mazda showroom in Al Nasr, Doha.

This limited-period campaign combines Mazda's renowned Joy of Driving philosophy with comprehensive ownership privileges designed to deliver greater peace of mind, convenience, and long-term value for customers and families across Qatar.

Each New Mazda purchase of model year 2026 CX-30, CX-5, CX-60 and CX-90 Includes:

Free 1-Year Comprehensive Insurance

Free Registration

2 Years / 30,000 km Scheduled Service (whichever comes first)

5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

5 Years Roadside Assistance

Besides the regular modes of payment, customers can also opt for flexible in-house finance schemes (short term) and long-term finance with Zero downpayment in association with Tamweel by Al Jazeera Finance. Finance schemes are subject to credit approval.

Experience the confidence of owning a vehicle engineered to endure, designed to inspire, and built to protect your investment for years to come.

Announcing the campaign, Sathish Nair, General manager-Marketing & Sales, National Car Company, said:“In today's evolving market conditions, customers are seeking not only attractive offers, but also long-term value, quality, reliability, and peace of mind in their investment. Through the Mazda 2026 Early Summer Offers, we aim to deliver a premium ownership experience that combines Mazda's renowned Japanese craftsmanship, refined driving performance, advanced safety, and dependable aftersales support.

Nair further elaborated NCC's views,“Whether choosing a compact urban SUV or a spacious flagship family vehicle, customers will experience Mazda's unique blend of elegant design, refined comfort, and engaging performance - together with ownership benefits designed to deliver lasting value and confidence. At National Car Company, we remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experience and the true 'Joy of Driving' that continues to build long-term loyalty and trust among Mazda customers in Qatar.”

Mazda remains the only brand with its entire model line-up (apart from Mazda2) available in Qatar being made in Japan with exceptional quality and workmanship and all Mazda sedans and SUVs have been awarded with“2026 IIHS Safety Pick Plus” ratings, a clear indication of Mazda's human centric approach in building cars.

Mazda CX5: 5 million Plus Satisfied Customers Globally

Mazda has made a milestone with one of its most popular crossovers by officially announcing the sale of five million units of the CX-5 worldwide by the end of 2025. The CX-5 has been selling in more than 100 countries and regions across the globe since its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show way back in 2011. It was already a promising model then, having won the Japan Car of the Year shortly after in 2012. Mazda eclipsed the first million CX-5s produced back in 2015, just before the second-generation model premiered at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2016.

The 2026 model year current generation Mazda CX-5 is now available in Qatar re-emphasizing Mazda's dream of delivering an SUV which breaks through the traditional trade-off between driving pleasure and passenger comfort.

Mazda is the unique Japanese brand which thrives to create an emotional connection with customers and become an essential part of their lives. To achieve this, Mazda has worked to strengthen the feeling of connection between cars and driver, creating human-centered cars that operate in harmony with human sensibilities.

The All New CX5 comes with a SKYACTIV-G 2.5 direct-injection gasoline engine. paired with the six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic-manual transmission. These powertrains provide powerful acceleration delivering power output of 187hp@ 5,700 rpm and torque of 250Nm@ 5000 rpm (AWD).

Mazda CX-30: Human Centric

In line with Mazda's human-centric approach to building cars, the CX-30 has a feeling of oneness that extends beyond the drive. It is a five-seat crossover made for a wide range of fans, especially young people who are approaching significant life transitions. Mazda created the CX-30 to be able to help these fans enjoy those milestones to the fullest and become an essential partner in their daily lives. The human-centric cockpit helps the driver feel connected with the vehicle but not isolated from the other occupants. A focus on interior comfort and everyday user-friendliness makes this all-new compact crossover a car for everyone.

Freedom To Go Anywhere

The proportions of the CX-30 give the compact crossover the freedom to go just about anywhere. It is strong presence, class-leading standard horsepower and available i-Activ all-wheel drive facilitates the ability to be driven effortlessly.

CX-30 is equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0 paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive 6 speed automatic transmission. This engine provides class leading power output of 155 PS at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The compact crossover equipped with Mazda's new off-road traction assist feature can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive are standard, while Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is available on higher trim levels.

For the most refined experience, the top-trim CX-30 Premium includes a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, leather seats, power liftgate, power moonroof, Adaptive Front Lighting system, paddle shifters, and LED Signature illumination headlights and taillights.

Futuristic Mazda CX-90 Mild Hybrid

Discover the latest edition of Mazda CX-90, an SUV that is making waves among the most demanding drivers in Qatar. Explore its cutting-edge features, powerful performance, and stylish design.

Mazda drivers in Qatar, get ready to enjoy an extraordinary driving experience: the latest edition of Mazda CX-90. This model is created to elevate your driving experience through a combination of powerful and responsive performance, refined handling, and advanced driver-focused technology. Designed for families and individuals alike, the 3-row Mazda CX-90 promises to elevate your driving adventures.

The first-ever Mazda CX-90 was introduced in 2024 with the“For the Voyage of Your Life” concept, this wide-body three-row SUV offers greater comfort, functionality, and safety performance, making driving more enjoyable and travel with friends and family more pleasant.

Feel The Vitality

The CX-90 design expresses a feeling of vitality rooted in Mazda's KODO or“Soul of Motion” design theme. The aesthetic of subtraction or“less is more” produces a simple shape and realizes dynamic and majestic proportions. The interior is an expression of Japanese aesthetic throughout, incorporating the dynamism of light and natural materials in an orderly elegant space.

For the powertrain, Mazda will offer a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system for the GCC market including Qatar. In combination with the new rear-biased AWD architecture, the CX-90 offers superior environmental performance while honoring the driver's intentions.

Most Powerful Gasoline Engine Developed by Mazda

Mazda CX-90 comes with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine. The available 3.3-liter inline 6 turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine gives the CX-90 an engaging drive and a satisfying exhaust sound. This engine also is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost (a mild-hybrid system) to provide efficiency without compromising on its remarkable performance. The electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating a smooth acceleration from a standstill, and allowing the motor to directly power CX-90 at low speed. This engaging powertrain provides the CX-90 with an upscale feeling, a smooth-driving experience, engaging sound, and efficiency.

Powerful, Responsive Performance

CX-90 is built on an all-new large platform that features a front-engine, rear-wheel-bias longitudinal layout to elevate Mazda's signature driving performance. CX-90 is equipped with Kinematic Posture Control, which first debuted on the MX-5 Miata, a software feature that suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and allows all occupants to maintain a natural posture. Focus was put toward optimizing rigidity across the entire vehicle body, while meticulously designing the seats and suspension to provide better balance, control, and confidence in a range of driving situations. With these thoughtful developments, along with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, drivers can enjoy the full potential of the available high-output powertrains.

All CX-90 powertrains are paired with an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for the electrified longitudinal powertrains and large platform vehicles. The multi-speed automatic gearbox, without a torque converter, achieves smooth and direct acceleration while improving drivetrain efficiency.

For more information, visit the Mazda showroom at Al Nasr Street, call 44435965/44417859, WhatsApp on 66446675 or log on to .