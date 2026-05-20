Ahaan Panday To Shake-A-Leg On Screen In Ali Abbas Zafar's Upcoming Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday will be seen dancing for the first time on screen in the upcoming yet-untitled film by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“For years, Ahaan had existed in fragments across the internet but it was his sister Alanna Panday's wedding that truly turned him into an online phenomenon. One clip in particular exploded across Instagram and fan pages: Ahaan dancing to 'I Am The Best',” said a source.

The source added: Another video - where Ahaan danced with cousin Ananya Panday to 'Saat Samundar Paar' became even bigger online. Fans flooded comment sections calling him 'star material', praising his expressions, timing and screen presence long before his official debut announcement. The fans are up for a treat in Ali Abbas' film.”

Ahaan is going to shoot a dance number in the UK four days.

The source added:“This will be the first time that Ahaan will be seen dancing on the big screen and we expect this to be a spectacular moment. A four day shoot is being planned to shoot Ahaan singing and dancing just like the stars we have all seen doing for all these years.”

“The song will be shot in Manchester, where the crew is shooting a lot of portions of this action entertainer. The sequence will show Ahaan in his effortless best, and that's how Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar want to present him onscreen.”

Last year in November, a source shared that the actor is clocking 5 hours a day to bulk up, and gain strength.

A source close to the development had then said,“Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for screen. His training will be for about 5 hours every day. It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force”.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the source added.

Ahaan made his debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri.