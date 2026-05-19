IPL: Fans Roar For MS Dhoni In Emotional CSK Home Farewell
CSK went down by five wickets to SRH. The result earned Sunrisers a place in the playoffs while leaving Chennai's campaign hanging by a thread.Recommended For You
Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen starred in the chase, but despite the disappointing result, emotions continued to run high at Chepauk long after the match ended.
A CSK home fixture without Dhoni in the playing XI already felt strange for supporters this season. Yet, during the innings break, the stadium erupted when Dhoni walked onto the field with the squad for the traditional team photograph.
What is usually a routine final-home-game ceremony quickly became one of the night's defining moments as fans gave their former captain a thunderous reception.
Former CSK star Suresh Raina later shared pictures from the stadium on Instagram, including warm moments with Dhoni. The images of the two legends sharing hugs and laughter left fans nostalgic about their unforgettable journey together with Chennai Super Kings.
The 44-year-old Dhoni, one of India's greatest cricketers, became a talismanic figure in Chennai Super Kings, leading the franchise to five IPL triumphsALSO READ
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