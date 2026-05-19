UAE Says Drones Targeting Barakah Nuclear Power Plant On May 17 'Originated From Iraqi Territory'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that the drones involved in the attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant on May 17 originated from Iraqi territory, according to the results of technical tracking and monitoring investigations.

In a statement, the ministry said UAE air defence systems“successfully detected and intercepted six hostile UAVs that attempted to target civilian and vital areas in the country” over the past 48 hours.

The ministry added that“the air defence forces successfully intercepted and neutralised the hostile targets with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency, without any human casualties or impact on the safety of vital facilities.”

Regarding the Barakah incident, the ministry stated that“the results of tracking and technical monitoring confirmed that the three UAVs involved in the incident, two of which were successfully intercepted, while the third struck an electricity generator outside the plant's inner perimeter on that date.”

It further noted that“the UAVs intercepted subsequently, had all originated from Iraqi territory.”

The ministry reaffirmed that“the United Arab Emirates reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security in accordance with international laws and conventions.”

It also stressed“the full readiness of the Armed Forces to confront any threats targeting the country's security and national assets.”