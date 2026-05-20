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Israeli Army Reports Sharp Rise in Sexual Assault Complaints in 2025
(MENAFN) The Israeli military records a sharp increase in complaints related to sexual assault and harassment within its ranks during 2025, according to data presented to Israel’s parliament on Tuesday.
According to reports cited by TV channel, the figures are discussed during a session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee examining how the army handles sexual misconduct cases.
The data shows that the military receives 2,420 complaints of sexual assault and harassment during 2025, marking a significant rise compared to the previous year.
Reports say that more than 700 of these cases are resolved through what are described as internal “command meetings,” while 42 cases lead to indictments and 21 result in disciplinary action.
In addition, the army bans 60 civilian contractors from entering military bases, according to the TV channel.
The Israeli military acknowledges an increase in reported complaints, according to reports, as scrutiny grows over how such cases are handled within the armed forces.
According to reports cited by TV channel, the figures are discussed during a session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee examining how the army handles sexual misconduct cases.
The data shows that the military receives 2,420 complaints of sexual assault and harassment during 2025, marking a significant rise compared to the previous year.
Reports say that more than 700 of these cases are resolved through what are described as internal “command meetings,” while 42 cases lead to indictments and 21 result in disciplinary action.
In addition, the army bans 60 civilian contractors from entering military bases, according to the TV channel.
The Israeli military acknowledges an increase in reported complaints, according to reports, as scrutiny grows over how such cases are handled within the armed forces.
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