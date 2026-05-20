Sharjah Rolls Out Health Safety Training For Laundry, Carpet Cleaning Staff

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Middle East, the Sharjah City Municipality has expanded its health safety programme to include workers at laundry and carpet cleaning facilities across the emirate.

The Sharjah Health Safety Programme aims to raise awareness, improve service quality, and ensure the health and safety of the community. As part of the initiative, workers will be trained in best health practices, while facilities will receive full support to comply with the municipality's stringent hygiene standards.

Dr Amal Al Shamsi, a senior official at the municipality, said the expansion of the programme enhances the civic body's supervisory role over commercial establishments.

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“The programme provides specialised health training supported by multilingual, illustrated educational materials to ensure workers easily understand the information,” she said. Upon completion of the training, official certificates will be issued to both the individuals and the facilities.

The comprehensive training covers a wide range of essential topics, including personal hygiene, proper clothes sorting mechanisms, and the correct use of washing, drying, and ironing equipment. Workers will also be educated on the safe handling of detergents and chemicals in the work environment.

Sheikha Maha Al Mualla, Head of the Health Standards Compliance Section, emphasised that the programme is monitored closely to ensure strict adherence to health regulations.

This is done in coordination with the Health Control Section, which conducts regular and surprise inspections at facilities across the emirate to ensure compliance.

The Sharjah Health Safety Programme initially began by training staff at barbershops and beauty centres. Following its success, it has now been expanded to the laundry sector.

“The municipality is moving forward with its improvement and development plans to ensure the highest quality of services for residents and visitors of the smiling emirate,” Sheikha Maha added.

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