King Mswati III Visits SOCAR Higher Oil School In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Delegation led by King Mswati III of Eswatini has visited the SOCAR Higher Oil School in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the guests first toured the university's campus, modern educational infrastructure, laboratories, and innovative learning environment created for students.

Rector Elmar Gasimov provided King Mswati III with detailed information about the institution's activities, international partnerships, academic programs, and the achievements of its students.

The visit also included a meeting between King Mswati III and the students and staff of the Higher Oil School.

Speaking at the event, Rector Elmar Gasimov said it was a great honor to welcome King Mswati III and his delegation to the university, describing the visit as a historic occasion for the institution.

In his remarks, King Mswati III expressed satisfaction with his visit to the Higher Oil School and highly praised its modern infrastructure and innovative academic environment. He stressed the importance of enabling students from Eswatini to study at the institution in the future and highlighted the significance of cooperation in this direction.

At the end of the meeting, King Mswati III was presented with the Higher Oil School's“Honorary Guest” plaque.

The King later wrote his heartfelt remarks in the university's commemorative guest book.