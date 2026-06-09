'Historic Achievement': V-P Radhakrishnan Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving PM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India and said that under his visionary leadership, India has witnessed remarkable progress across every sector.

VP Radhakrishnan took to social media 'X' and said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. This historic achievement is not merely a symbol of a long tenure but a reflection of a transformative era in our national journey. Under his visionary leadership, India has witnessed remarkable progress across every sector -- be it economic growth and infrastructure expansion, social empowerment and technological advancement, or India's rising global stature and the resurgence of our civilisational consciousness."

"History remembers Abraham Lincoln for advancing human dignity and ending slavery. In our times, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be remembered for lifting over 250 million people out of extreme poverty through inclusive development and for restoring hope, opportunity, and dignity to millions of families," he said.

Vice President further said that PM Modi has instilled a significant sense of self-confidence among the people by celebrating India's rich heritage.

"He has instilled a significant sense of self-confidence among the people by celebrating India's rich heritage, honouring unsung heroes, preserving cultural traditions, liberating the nation from a colonial mindset, and strengthening pride in our civilisational identity. His proclamation at the United Nations of the immortal words of the great Tamil saint Kaniyan Pungundranar -- "Yadhum Oore, Yavarum Kelir" ("Every place is our own; all people are our kin")-was a powerful reaffirmation before the world of India's civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and its eternal message of universal brotherhood and human unity," he added.

He further said that several initiatives have celebrated India's Sanatan heritage.

"Initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the installation of the sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building, his visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram to honor the legacy of the Chola dynasty, and the repatriation of invaluable artifacts and antiquities from abroad have celebrated India's Sanatan heritage and the rich diversity of our languages, cultures, traditions, and civilisational legacy; in doing so, they have reaffirmed the civilisational bonds that unite our nation. At a pivotal moment in history, the Hon'ble Prime Minister -- through his visionary leadership, tireless service, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of 'Nation First' -- has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in India's capabilities and aspirations, emerging as a true icon of contemporary India," he said.

"On behalf of the nation, as it marches towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', I extend my heartfelt best wishes for his continued service to the country," he added.