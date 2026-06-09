Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Gets Rain Relief Thunderstorms Forecast Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat, overnight rain brought welcome relief to Chennai residents. The weather department has now forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, with heavy showers expected in

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, a lower-level atmospheric circulation over southern India is influencing weather conditions across the region. As a result, isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on June 10.

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The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district, as well as isolated areas of Theni and Kanniyakumari districts. These locations may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds during the day.

Chennai, which has been battling severe heat and humidity in recent days, witnessed rainfall on Tuesday night, bringing much-needed relief to residents. For Wednesday, the city is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

Meteorologists have indicated that a few areas of Chennai could receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or nighttime hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38-39°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 30°C. No major change in temperatures is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through June 13.

The weather department has issued a warning for fishermen due to strong winds over coastal waters. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kanyakumari sea region on June 10 and June 11.

Similar conditions are expected across large parts of the south Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Strong winds are also forecast over the Kerala-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep region, adjoining Arabian Sea waters, and the Maldives area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these waters until conditions improve.