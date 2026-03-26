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Hezbollah Reports Clashes with Israeli Forces
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced in the early hours of Thursday that it engaged in confrontations with Israeli troops, utilizing light and medium arms in addition to rocket-propelled munitions along the route leading to the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon.
The organization further stated that it struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile, asserting that the attack successfully hit its target.
The Israeli military did not provide an immediate response regarding the claim.
Earlier on Thursday, alert sirens were heard throughout the greater Tel Aviv region in central Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah had previously declared that it targeted Israeli military locations in Tel Aviv using “precision missiles.”
According to the group, the operation focused on the Kirya complex, which hosts Israel’s Defense Ministry, as well as the Dolphin barracks associated with the Military Intelligence Directorate in central Israel.
Israel has carried out extensive air raids across Lebanon and initiated a ground campaign in the southern part of the country following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2.
Lebanese officials report that at least 1,094 individuals have been killed and 3,119 others wounded as a result of Israeli strikes.
The ongoing escalation has unfolded alongside a coordinated US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths since Feb. 28.
The organization further stated that it struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile, asserting that the attack successfully hit its target.
The Israeli military did not provide an immediate response regarding the claim.
Earlier on Thursday, alert sirens were heard throughout the greater Tel Aviv region in central Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah had previously declared that it targeted Israeli military locations in Tel Aviv using “precision missiles.”
According to the group, the operation focused on the Kirya complex, which hosts Israel’s Defense Ministry, as well as the Dolphin barracks associated with the Military Intelligence Directorate in central Israel.
Israel has carried out extensive air raids across Lebanon and initiated a ground campaign in the southern part of the country following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2.
Lebanese officials report that at least 1,094 individuals have been killed and 3,119 others wounded as a result of Israeli strikes.
The ongoing escalation has unfolded alongside a coordinated US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths since Feb. 28.
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