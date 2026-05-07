Andhra CM, Governor Pay Tributes To Alluri Sitarama Raju On Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and leaders of various political parties on Thursday paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described Sitarama Raju as a revolutionary warrior who ignited the spirit of valour in the hearts of the Manyam people for the protection of tribal rights.

The Chief Minister said Alluri was a valiant Telugu hero who made the British tremble in fear.“Let us remember the history of that patriot and offer our homage,” Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on X.

Governor Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to 'Manyam Veerudu' Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju on his death anniversary. The Governor said Sitarama Raju was a legendary freedom fighter who fearlessly fought against British rule.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Alluri. He said Alluri was a great hero of the Telugu region who marched on the path of struggle in the history of India's freedom movement.

“I pay my humble tributes to the memory of that noble soul. I earnestly hope that the youth will take as their ideal the patriotism, valour, and courage of Alluri, who stood firm against the bullets of the British and laid down his life,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to X to pay tributes to Alluri. The YSR Congress Party leader said the revolutionary hero sacrificed his life for the rights and self-respect of tribals while confronting British rulers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that in remembrance of the struggle waged by Alluri for the attainment of self-rule, the previous YSRCP government had named the Manyam district after him.

Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh stated that Alluri Sitarama Raju steered India's freedom movement towards a revolutionary path.

“His life, sacrifices, and the struggle he waged for freedom stand eternally etched in the annals of our nation's history. On the occasion of Manyam Veerudu Alluri Sitarama Raju's martyrdom day, I pay my profound respects to the memory of that great soul,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said in a social media post that on the occasion of the 102nd death anniversary of the revolutionary hero, freedom fighter, and fiery warrior Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju, he paid floral tributes and offered his respects at the leader's bronze statue in Bhimavaram.

Several district-level officials, alliance leaders, activists, and members of the public participated in the programme.