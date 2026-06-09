Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces For Rain And 50 Kmph Winds Orange Alert Issued After Season's Strongest Dust Storm

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After days of scorching heat, uncomfortable humidity, Delhi-NCR finally witnessed a welcome change in weather as strong winds, rain swept across the region. IMD has now forecast more thunderstorms

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced significant relief after a spell of rain accompanied by strong winds late Tuesday night. The sudden weather change helped bring down temperatures and reduced the impact of the severe heat that had gripped the region for several days.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Braces for 43°C Heatwave as IMD Predicts Rain Relief Later This Week

Earlier in the day, hot and dry winds had pushed Delhi's maximum temperature to 43.5 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of June so far. The temperature was 3.5 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall, coupled with lightning and gusty winds, improved weather conditions and provided temporary respite from the oppressive heat.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday, with surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Thunderclouds are expected to develop during the afternoon or evening hours, raising the possibility of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall.

Weather conditions are expected to improve further from June 11. The maximum temperature is forecast to fall to around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 30 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are likely during the evening.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Thursday, warning residents about potentially severe weather conditions, including strong winds and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday evening, Delhi also witnessed the season's strongest dust storm. Wind speeds touched 120 kmph at Palam, placing the event in the storm category. Visibility dropped sharply across several areas, forcing motorists to slow down or temporarily halt their vehicles.

Even as weather conditions improve, authorities are continuing efforts to protect residents from heat-related illnesses. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 and directed officials to strengthen relief measures.

The government plans to increase the number of cooling centres and mobile relief vans, especially in areas with high footfall, street vendors, daily wage workers and homeless populations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted services at cooling centres, including continuous access to drinking water, coolers and storage facilities. Authorities reported that mobile heat relief units have already assisted more than 473,000 people by distributing water, ORS packets, caps and protective cloths.

Additionally, free drinking water facilities are being provided daily at around 500 DTC bus stops between 10 AM and 5 PM to help commuters cope with extreme temperatures.