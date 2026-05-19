HP Guv Honours Young Jammu Shooters For National Competition Glory

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday honoured two young shooters from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Jammu for their outstanding performance at the India Open National-Level Shooting Competition. Expressing his delight at the achievements of these young athletes, he remarked that they have brought glory to their school, their families, and their state.

Young Achievers Lauded

The athletes honoured on this occasion included 12-year-old Kumari Dharya Kotwal and Master Lakshya Chetan Wazir. Kumari Dharya Kotwal delivered a magnificent performance in the 10m Air Rifle Sub-Youth and Youth categories, securing a total score of 415.3 points and winning two gold medals. The Governor stated that achieving such a feat at such a young age is a testament to her exceptional talent, hard work, and unwavering determination. Master Lakshya Chetan Wazir also performed excellently at the national level, securing the fourth position in the Sub-Youth category with a score of 409.7 points. The Governor observed that their hard work and competitive spirit signal bright prospects for them in the world of sports in the future.

Governor's Encouragement for Youth and Sports

Calling upon the youth to embrace sports with dedication and passion, he emphasised that success at both national and international levels can be achieved through consistent practice and strong willpower. Kavinder Gupta stated, "Our young athletes are the future of the nation. Their achievements serve as a source of inspiration for other young people. We need to promote a culture of sports and encourage talented athletes."

He also extended his congratulations to the parents and coaches of the athletes, commending them for their contributions. (ANI)

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