'I Was An Hour Away': Trump Reveals Close Call Before Delaying Iran Strike

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 19) that the United States may launch fresh military strikes against Iran within days if negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme fail, warning that Washington“can't let them have a new nuclear weapon.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump revealed he had come close to authorizing another attack before deciding to delay military action.

“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump said.

The remarks came a day after Trump announced he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following a new proposal from Tehran aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Trump warns strikes could come 'Friday, Saturday, Sunday'

Trump indicated that military action remained a serious possibility if talks collapse.

“Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon,” he told reporters.

The comments underscored growing tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts involving intermediaries including Pakistan.

Oil markets reacted cautiously to Trump's remarks, with Brent crude easing 1.64% to around $110.26 per barrel after earlier volatility linked to fears of escalating conflict in the Gulf region.

Vance says both sides want to avoid renewed conflict

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran had made substantial progress in negotiations and suggested neither side wanted a return to full-scale military confrontation.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Vance said both countries were attempting to avoid another round of attacks following the ceasefire reached earlier this year.

Trump also struck a more optimistic tone on Monday, saying diplomacy remained possible.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy,” Trump said.

Iran says Trump backed down over fear of retaliation

Officials in Tehran responded defiantly to Trump's threats.

According to Iranian state media, Ebrahim Azizi, member of the parliament, said Trump postponed military action after realizing any strike would trigger a“decisive military response” from Iran.

Iran's latest proposal reportedly includes demands for:

-An end to hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon

-Withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran

-Reparations for damage caused by US-Israeli attacks

-Lifting of sanctions

-Release of frozen Iranian funds

-Removal of what Tehran described as a US naval blockade

However, reports suggested the proposal was largely similar to earlier Iranian offers that Trump had previously dismissed as“garbage.”

Pakistan acting as intermediary in negotiations

A Pakistani source confirmed that Pakistan had passed Iran's proposal to Washington after hosting earlier rounds of indirect talks between the two sides.

“The sides keep changing their goalposts,” the source said, adding:“We don't have much time.”

Islamabad has emerged as a key intermediary in attempts to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

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The possibility of renewed conflict has raised alarm over security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UN Secretary-General António Guterres reportedly discussed efforts to prevent Iran from mining the waterway or imposing transit tolls.

According to the US State Department, Rubio emphasized“overwhelming support” among UN member states for measures aimed at keeping the strait open.

Conflict leaves thousands dead across region

The broader US-Israeli military campaign against Iran and allied groups has caused widespread destruction across the Middle East.

Thousands of people were reportedly killed in Iran before the ceasefire took effect earlier this year.

In Lebanon, Israeli operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah displaced hundreds of thousands and killed thousands more.

Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries have also caused casualties and heightened fears of a wider regional war.

Although the Iran ceasefire has largely held, drones have recently been launched from Iraq toward Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, reportedly by Iran-aligned groups.

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