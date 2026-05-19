Nordictrack's Most Ambitious Pilates Machine Yet: Introducing The Ultra 1 Reformer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NordicTrack is bringing studio-grade Pilates directly into the home with the Ultra 1 Reformer, available to order May 19 at NordicTrack for $US4,999. Blending luxury craftsmanship with smart technology, this consumer-focused model offers a studio‐quality Pilates experience that fits effortlessly into modern living.

Pilates has become a cornerstone of modern wellness, recognized for building core strength, improving flexibility, and fostering a deep mind-body connection. Recognizing this growing demand, NordicTrack's new reformer pairs elegant design with an integrated HD touchscreen and seamless access to expert‐led classes through the iFIT platform.

“The Ultra 1 Reformer is the first Pilates machine that earns its place in your home. Real equipment, personalized expert instruction, and the results we are all seeking,” says Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT Inc.

“The Ultra 1 Reformer does something no other machine has done - it removes the intimidation and complexity that can come with reformer Pilates, creating a genuine, studio-quality experience at home that feels intuitive and immersive,” says Yvette McGaffin, Director of Product Marketing, Pilates at iFIT.“From the Smart Spine system to push-button resistance and real-time feedback, every detail was built so the only thing you're thinking about is your workout.”

A Smarter, Safer Way to Move at Home Pulling design elements from NordicTrack's award winning Ultra 1 Treadmill, the Ultra 1 Reformer was specifically engineered to elevate home wellness spaces. It features a warm maple finish that blends naturally into contemporary homes. To prioritize ease of use and safety, the Ultra 1 Reformer introduces several innovative design elements:

Smart SpineTM System: This first-of-its-kind system features an enclosed spring design, eliminating exposed springs for a cleaner look and added safety, which is ideal for homes with children or pets. Push-Button Resistance Adjustment: Users can easily adjust spring tension with a simple press or lift of a button, eliminating the need to manually hook springs. Tailored Resistance: The system utilizes 3 buttons to deliver 7 distinct resistance levels ranging from 22 to 99 lbs (10-45 kg). Immersive HD Touchscreen: The reformer is equipped with a 24-inch (61 cm) HD touchscreen that tilts, pivots, and swivels to the left side, powered by the iFIT OS for seamless content delivery. Adjustable Footbar: Features 4 adjustable positions and 2 cane-shaped footbars to accommodate various movements and user sizes.

Connected Pilates, Anytime Powered by iFIT, members gain instant access to a growing library of 75+ reformer-specific programs and over 200 mat Pilates workouts led by expert instructors. The machine provides real-time on-screen feedback to guide resistance levels and track performance, ensuring users keep up with instructors on-screen. The Ultra 1 Reformer is available to order starting May 19 at NordicTrack for $4,999. Additional accessories - including a Jumpboard, Pilates Box, and Reformer Mat - are available separately.

About iFIT iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 12 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.

About NordicTrack: NordicTrack, a brand of iFIT Inc., has been a pioneer in connected home fitness for over 50 years. From treadmills and bikes to strength and Pilates, NordicTrack combines premium hardware with the iFIT platform to deliver personalized, expert-led experiences that meet members wherever they are in their fitness journey. For more information, visit NordicTrack.

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