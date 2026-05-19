Moment Raises $78 Million As Largest Wealth Firms Standardize On Its AI Operating System For Investment Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From fixed income to multi-asset unified managed accounts: Moment now works with firms managing more than $10 trillion in client assets.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moment, the AI operating system for investment management, has raised $78 million in a Series C funding round led by Index Ventures, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Avra, and other existing investors. This comes less than 10 months after Moment's $36M Series B, which was also led by Index Ventures.

"Investment management is being rebuilt around AI, and it's happening at Moment," said Jan Hammer, Partner at Index Ventures. "Index has backed the financial infrastructure companies that defined the last era of fintech, and the pattern at Moment is unmistakable: the world's leading wealth firms are betting their next decade on Moment's team and architecture. We led Moment's Series B, and we're now doubling down on the company defining the AI era of investment management."

The World's Largest Wealth Firms Are Building on Moment

Edward Jones, LPL Financial, and Hightower Advisors are among the firms building on Moment. The platform now powers investment management for firms collectively managing more than $10 trillion in client assets, up from $300 billion less than 18 months ago. That growth comes as AI roadmaps have dramatically accelerated at the largest financial institutions.

"AI is going to be a defining capability for the next era of wealth management, and the firms that get it right will be the ones that pair it with the right infrastructure," said Russ Tipper, Principal and Head of Products and Solutions at Edward Jones. "Moment's platform pairs AI-powered workflows with a sophisticated portfolio optimizer to generate highly personalized client proposals in seconds, replacing manual processes with the kind of speed and precision that simply wasn't possible before. These capabilities deployed responsibly across our business over time – we believe, will help our financial advisors serve more clients more deeply."

"Hightower One, built on Moment, represents an important step forward in our long-term vision to deliver a more unified managed account experience across portfolio management, tax optimization, and tax transition management for both equities and fixed income," said Randy Bullard, Head of Investment Management at Hightower. "Over time, we believe the platform has the potential to support a significant portion of assets managed across Hightower and help enhance the advisor and client experience through increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled workflows and operational capabilities."

The AI Operating System for Investment Management

Investment management software has historically been built as a patchwork of point solutions - separate platforms for fixed income, rebalancing, unified managed accounts, direct indexing, reporting, reconciliation, and other workflows - connected by the people working across them. Moment is an operating system designed to replace that patchwork with a single platform on which AI agents can operate end-to-end in a regulated environment.

The platform unifies trading, portfolio management, and compliance across asset classes and currencies in a single operating system. Today, firms are using Moment to deploy:



Portfolio construction agents that build custom portfolios from natural-language instructions in seconds, compressing hours of manual work into a single conversation

Multi-asset, multi-currency portfolio optimization that runs every account through a custom objective function across asset classes, layering tax-aware budgets, direct indexing, and cross-sleeve coordination of gains and losses

Surveillance agents that scan thousands of accounts to surface tax, risk, and transition opportunities and translates them into actionable proposals

Held-away and prospect analyses in which advisors upload a PDF statement, normalize holdings, and generate transition proposals using Moment's optimization engine

Compliance agents that scan accounts, transactions, and orders in real-time against custom rule sets configured by compliance teams Integrated order and execution management that automates the majority of trading across fixed income, equities, and other asset classes with robust smart order routing capabilities

"The largest financial institutions know they need to deploy agents, but the infrastructure to deploy them safely and effectively hasn't existed," said Dylan Parker, CEO and co-founder of Moment. "We built that operating system from the ground up, with a unified data model and regulatory-grade controls so AI can finally do real work in investment management. And because the platform is modular, firms can start by modernizing a few core workflows and progressively unlock AI capabilities as their governance frameworks evolve."

About Moment

Moment is the AI operating system for investment management, built for the world's largest wealth firms and fintechs. Moment works with firms managing more than $10 trillion in client assets, including Edward Jones, LPL Financial, and Hightower Advisors. Founded by former quants and traders from Citadel Securities, Moment is headquartered in New York City. The company has raised $134 million in total funding and is backed by Index Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

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