403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden Seals USD4.3B Deal for Four French Frigates
(MENAFN) Sweden has agreed to acquire four advanced FDI-class frigates from France's Naval Group in one of the country's most significant military spending commitments in decades, the Swedish government announced Tuesday.
Each vessel carries a price tag of approximately 10 billion Swedish kronor — roughly 1.07 billion U.S. dollars — bringing the total procurement value to an estimated 4.28 billion dollars. The first frigate is scheduled for delivery in 2030, with one additional vessel handed over annually thereafter.
The new warships represent a substantial upgrade over Sweden's current naval fleet, boasting advanced capabilities including protection against fighter aircraft and ballistic missile interception.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson defended the selection at a press conference, stating the frigates "best meet Sweden's requirements." He described the agreement as one of Sweden's most consequential defense investments since the Gripen fighter jet entered service in the 1980s, arguing it would meaningfully bolster air defense capacity and reinforce stability across the Baltic Sea region.
Defense Minister Pal Jonson cited Naval Group's proven ship design and its ability to meet relatively fast delivery timelines as decisive factors behind France being selected over competing bidders.
Michael Claesson, supreme commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, emphasized the frigates' broader strategic value, noting the vessels would be deployable beyond Swedish territorial waters and would play a key role in Sweden's future contributions to NATO operations.
Each vessel carries a price tag of approximately 10 billion Swedish kronor — roughly 1.07 billion U.S. dollars — bringing the total procurement value to an estimated 4.28 billion dollars. The first frigate is scheduled for delivery in 2030, with one additional vessel handed over annually thereafter.
The new warships represent a substantial upgrade over Sweden's current naval fleet, boasting advanced capabilities including protection against fighter aircraft and ballistic missile interception.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson defended the selection at a press conference, stating the frigates "best meet Sweden's requirements." He described the agreement as one of Sweden's most consequential defense investments since the Gripen fighter jet entered service in the 1980s, arguing it would meaningfully bolster air defense capacity and reinforce stability across the Baltic Sea region.
Defense Minister Pal Jonson cited Naval Group's proven ship design and its ability to meet relatively fast delivery timelines as decisive factors behind France being selected over competing bidders.
Michael Claesson, supreme commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, emphasized the frigates' broader strategic value, noting the vessels would be deployable beyond Swedish territorial waters and would play a key role in Sweden's future contributions to NATO operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment