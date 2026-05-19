ADF Neutralizes 180 Of 209 Russian Drones Since Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Monday, May 18, the enemy attacked with 209 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmass, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the directions of Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Tuesday, May 19, Ukraine's air defense had shot down or suppressed 180 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, while falling debris was reported at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, and several enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, at least 25 buildings were damaged and there were casualties in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the enemy attack.