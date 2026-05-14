Assam Governor Approves Portfolio Allocation For New Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 14 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday approved the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted members of the Council of Ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, according to an official communication issued from the Lok Bhavan.

The approval came following a proposal sent by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the Governor regarding the distribution of responsibilities among the ministers.

As per the notification, senior BJP leader Rameswar Teli has been allocated the Departments of Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare. The inclusion of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare in Teli's portfolio is being viewed as significant, given the government's continued focus on welfare initiatives for tea garden communities across Assam.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora has been assigned the departments of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise. Political observers see Bora's allocation as crucial, especially in view of the ongoing focus on safeguarding Assam's border areas and implementing clauses of the historic Assam Accord.

Meanwhile, Bodoland People Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro has been entrusted with the Transport Department along with the Welfare of Bodoland. The allocation is expected to strengthen developmental coordination in the Bodoland Territorial Region and improve transport infrastructure in the state.

Senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog has been given charge of the Women and Child Development and Tourism departments. Officials said the portfolios would play a key role in the government's plans to expand tourism potential and strengthen social welfare programmes for women and children.

Along with Chief Minister Sarma, four MLAs took the oath as Ministers on May 12 during a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Union Ministers, and the CMs from NDA-ruled states.

The expansion of the cabinet will happen in the first week of June, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.