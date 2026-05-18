JAF Evacuates New Group Of Sick Gaza Children

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) on Monday evacuated the 28th group of sick children from the Gaza Strip, comprising 20 children accompanied by 40 family members, as part of the“Jordanian Medical Corridor” initiative launched under Royal directives.

The children will receive treatment at several Jordanian hospitals, which reflects the Kingdom's ongoing medical and humanitarian commitment to supporting Palestinians in the war-hit Gaza Strip, according to a JAF statement.

The medical evacuations, which began in March 2025, are conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), as part of coordinated humanitarian efforts in line with international standards.

The Jordanian Medical Corridor, launched by His Majesty King Abdullah, provides continuous medical care for sick children from Gaza and forms part of Jordan's broader humanitarian response.

Jordan also operates two military field hospitals in Gaza: one in the northern part of the Strip, established in 2009 following the 2008 war, and another in Khan Younis in the south, established in November 2023 during the ongoing Israeli war on the enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

In addition to its Gaza-based facilities, the JAF established a Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023. Other humanitarian initiatives include a mobile bakery and the“Restoring Hope” programme, which provides prosthetic limbs for amputees.