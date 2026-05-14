Qureshi Wins QKC Round 2 Last Chance Race At Lusail

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Doha, Qatar: Danish Quereshi claimed victory in the Last Chance Race (Group 1) of Round 2 of the 2026 Qatar Karting Championship at the 1.124km Lusail Track on Tuesday.

Quereshi completed the 12-lap race in a total time of 14:02.802 to finish narrowly ahead of Gabriel Al Badawi, who crossed the line just 0.290 seconds behind.

Liam Landy secured third place, finishing 2.581 seconds off the lead, while Maxence Boudard took fourth after ending 3.323 seconds adrift of the winner.

Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi completed the top five, clocking a total time of 14:09.274, 6.472 seconds behind Quereshi.