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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Albanian Minister Of Europe And Foreign Affairs

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Albanian Minister Of Europe And Foreign Affairs


2026-05-18 02:38:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tirana: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met in Tirana on Monday with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania HE Ferit Hoxha.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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