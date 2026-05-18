Iran Keeps Diplomatic Channel Open While Tightening Pressure In Hormuz Amid US Warnings

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran would“not surrender to its enemies,” stressing that Tehran would continue negotiations while“firmly” defending its rights, as the Islamic Republic intensified regional pressure by announcing a new authority to regulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and impose transit fees, while the United States and Saudi Arabia heightened warnings over regional security risks.

Speaking on state television, Pezeshkian said Iran's“dignity and honour will not be sacrificed for comfort or worldly interests,” adding:“We will stand firm until the last breath with dignity and honour, while continuing negotiations and resolutely defending the rights of our dear people.”

His remarks came as the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the establishment of a new body, the“Persian Gulf Strait Authority”, tasked with overseeing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and levying transit charges on passing vessels, a move likely to intensify global concerns over shipping security and energy supplies moving through one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.

Despite the escalation, signs emerged that diplomatic efforts remain active. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had submitted an updated 14-point proposal to the United States through Pakistani mediation after amending an earlier US proposal containing the same number of points. According to Tasnim, the revised Iranian proposal focuses on ending the conflict and establishing confidence-building measures from Washington's side.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said negotiations with the United States were continuing through the Pakistani channel, dismissing speculation surrounding uranium enrichment and nuclear materials. He said both sides had exchanged proposals and comments without providing further details.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump sharpened his rhetoric towards Tehran, warning that“the clock is ticking” for Iran and saying it must move“very fast or there will be nothing left of them.” He also wrote on his Truth Social platform that time was running out for Iran to reach an agreement.

CNN, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Trump's patience was wearing thin over Iran's handling of negotiations and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global oil markets. The report added that Trump had more seriously considered resuming military operations in recent days as a means of increasing pressure on Tehran, although he still preferred a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding developments linked to Iran, while Saudi Arabia said it reserved the right to respond after intercepting three drones that entered its airspace from Iraq.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said the drones had been intercepted and destroyed, adding that the kingdom would“take all necessary operational measures” to address any threat to its security and sovereignty.

Qatar also condemned the drone incident, describing it as“a violation of Saudi sovereignty and a threat to regional security,” while reaffirming its full solidarity with Riyadh.

Underscoring growing regional concern, Pakistan deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a bilateral defence agreement, according to security officials and government sources, as Islamabad continues to serve as a principal mediator between Washington and Tehran.

On the diplomatic front, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with Massad Boulos, senior adviser to the US president for Arab and African affairs, to discuss efforts to reduce regional tensions. Abdelatty stressed the importance of resuming dialogue between the United States and Iran to reach understandings that could help avert a broader regional conflict.