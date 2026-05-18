TEREMARK Electrical Group Releases Kootenai County Solar Guidance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TEREMARK Electrical Group, a Hayden-based electrical contractor serving North Idaho, has released new residential solar planning guidance for homeowners in Kootenai County who are reviewing electric bills after Kootenai Electric Cooperative's 2026 residential rate changes.

The guidance focuses on how homeowners can evaluate energy use, solar installation, battery storage, and load timing after the introduction of KEC's Peak Use Charge. KEC defines peak use as the maximum electricity used during a one-hour interval during designated peak hours. For residential members, the first 5 kilowatts of peak use are included at no additional cost, with usage above that threshold billed at per-kilowatt rates.

This change has increased local interest in understanding not only how much electricity a household uses but also when it is used. Common examples include electric heat, air conditioning, water heating, laundry equipment, cooking appliances, electric vehicle charging, and well pumps operating simultaneously during peak periods.

TEREMARK's guidance encourages homeowners to begin with an energy-use review before deciding whether solar, battery storage, panel upgrades, or load-management controls are appropriate. The company's solar process includes energy consumption analysis, custom system design, battery backup integration, grid-tied system configuration, utility coordination, permitting, monitoring setup, and maintenance planning.

Solar panels can help offset household energy consumption during production hours, while battery storage may allow some homeowners to store energy for later use or backup applications. TEREMARK noted that system design should be based on the home's actual usage patterns, existing electrical infrastructure, available roof- or ground-mount space, and the homeowner's goals.

“Demand-based billing makes energy planning more about timing, not only total monthly usage,” said a representative of TEREMARK Electrical Group.“The goal is to help homeowners understand their electrical load before they invest in solar, batteries, or system upgrades.”

The company also recommends that homeowners review their KEC rate option, energy usage information, and net metering requirements directly with the cooperative before making system decisions. Homes with existing or planned solar, wind, battery storage, or other generation resources may be affected by net metering rules and rate schedules, making utility coordination an important part of the planning process.

TEREMARK's solar and residential electrical services are available for homeowners in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Athol, Spirit Lake, Dalton Gardens, Bayview, and surrounding North Idaho communities.

About TEREMARK Electrical Group

TEREMARK Electrical Group is an electrical contractor based in Hayden, Idaho. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services, upgrades and repairs, solar installations, and power quality analysis for customers throughout North Idaho. TEREMARK works with homeowners and businesses on electrical system planning, installation, troubleshooting, and utility coordination.